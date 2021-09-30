Big Bank Analyst Charged by SEC for Insider Trading Ahead of Biopharma Deals
With a flair of irony, a former senior compliance analyst has been charged with using the very information he was hired to protect to earn profits for himself. Jose Luis Casero Sanchez took advantage of his position in Goldman Sachs' “control room” in Warsaw, Poland, to gain insider knowledge of upcoming transactions, including those for a number of biopharma companies. His duties were to safeguard nonpublic information to prevent insider trading. One of Sanchez’s responsibilities was to update the “Grey List,” which tracked clients with pending mergers, acquisitions and financing.www.biospace.com
