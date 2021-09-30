Yoko Taro asked Final Fantasy 14 director if he was "out of his mind" when he was asked to collaborate
Nier director Yoko Taro was stunned at the Final Fantasy 14 development team wanting to collaborate. Well, what he actually said was "are you out of your mind?" according to Naoki Yoshida, game director of Final Fantasy 14. As the new Endwalker expansion is around the corner for the long-running MMO, the PlayStation Blog reunited Yoshida and Taro with producer Yosuke Saito for a recap of the Nier Automata collaboration with Final Fantasy 14.www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0