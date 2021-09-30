CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Yoko Taro asked Final Fantasy 14 director if he was "out of his mind" when he was asked to collaborate

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nier director Yoko Taro was stunned at the Final Fantasy 14 development team wanting to collaborate. Well, what he actually said was "are you out of your mind?" according to Naoki Yoshida, game director of Final Fantasy 14. As the new Endwalker expansion is around the corner for the long-running MMO, the PlayStation Blog reunited Yoshida and Taro with producer Yosuke Saito for a recap of the Nier Automata collaboration with Final Fantasy 14.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XI asks players to come up with their own banquet for prizes

When you play Final Fantasy XI, does your mouth water at the thoughts of some of the food items you’re chewing on for stat boosts? If so, you’re the perfect person to take part in the game’s newest contest because it’s all about creating a banquet formed of in-game food items, beverages, and/or ingredients for someone to snack on. If you’ve ever longed to have a miqo’bob of your very own, you are the target audience for this particular contest.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

NieR: Automata Director Yoko Taro Plays Fuga: Melodies of Steel So You Can See Which Child He’ll Sacrifice to the Soul Cannon

Dark-themed RPGs have pretty much made up the entire catalog of games developed by NieR: Automata and Drakengard director Yoko Taro. However, just recently, developer CyberConnect2 self-published their own action RPG with mature elements, Fuga: Melodies of Steel. During gameplay, players have the choice to sacrifice a child to a...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Final Fantasy 14 Players Are Asking For Better Cyber Safety Features

Final Fantasy 14 players are asking Square for better cyber safety features to prevent harassment in the game. A Reddit post on Thursday that has gathered almost 4,000 upvotes at the time of writing outlines several issues Square could take to prevent in-game stalking. Primarily how character names are easy to find on Square's Lodestone database, which can reveal a character's location, server, appearance, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Xbox Game Pass gets a JRPG boost with Scarlet Nexus and Astria Ascending out today

Xbox Game Pass got a rare injection of JRPGs today with the release of Astria Ascending and a Game Pass debut for Scarlet Nexus. Astria Ascending has only just launched, and the pedigree of its aptly named developer, Artisan Studio, is plain to see. With former Final Fantasy, Nier Automata, and Bravely Default contributors behind it, Astria Ascending is a powerhouse of JRPG talent. Classic turn-based combat, characters and environments dripping with style and detail, and immediately gripping music make this feel like something mighty special. Seriously, just look at this art:
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoko Taro
Person
Naoki Yoshida
GamesRadar+

New Nintendo patent could rival Xbox Series X Quick Resume

Nintendo has filed a new patent which sounds similar to Xbox's Quick Resume feature. As first spotted on Reddit, Nintendo has filed a brand new patent which would potentially allow users to resume multiple games and pick up exactly where they left off. You can peruse the patent filing for yourself here, but fair warning, it makes for some pretty heavy reading.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New World might be bricking GPUs again

New World is reportedly bricking expensive GPUs (again). According to a post on Twitter, which you can see below, multiple New World players are claiming that their GPU systems are no longer working after playing Amazon's New World (thanks, PC Gamer). This tweet comes just after New World launched earlier this week on September 28, so it would seem as though Amazon's new game began rendering GPUs redundant in less than two hours after the game first launched.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

"Multiple" Silent Hill games could be revealed next year

New Silent Hill games will be revealed next year, according to a new report. As reported by VGC, Konami is overhauling its approach to premium game development. Part of these plans involve outsourcing the development of multiple new Silent Hill games, which the outlet claims will be revealed at some point next year.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Dungeon Encounters is a minimalist RPG from Final Fantasy veterans

Dungeon Encounters is a new game from Final Fantasy 6 director Hiroyuki Ito, and it's a pared-down take on the fundamental RPG concept of a dungeon dive. Dungeon Encounters was announced during Square Enix's Tokyo Game Show presentation today, and it's headed to PC, PS4, and Switch on October 14. The reveal trailer breaks down how exploration and combat work in this minimalist world: these dungeons look more like crossword puzzles than your typical subterranean chambers, with each square filling in as you explore it, but they're just as packed with traps and monsters.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy 14#Mmo#Playstation Blog#Nier Automata
GamesRadar+

New Layers of Fear teased for 2022 in unnerving first-person trailer

Layers of Fear will return in 2022 according to an eerie new trailer from Bloober Team. The aptly titled teaser is shot from the perspective of a painter seemingly arguing with the disembodied voice of his… ghost wife? The most important line in the trailer is scrawled on the end card in the final seconds: "Your fear will return," it reads, with 2022 penciled in, presumably as a release window.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Xbox increasing its Japanese games roster "every single day"

Xbox is increasing its Japanese game roster "every single day" according to Phil Spencer. As first reported by IGN, Xbox boss Phil Spencer appeared during the company's Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation to comment on Xbox's push for more Japanese-made games. "We're working with Japanese publishers every single day to increase our line-up of Japanese games on Xbox. We know it's really important to fans and customers on Xbox," Spencer said during the presentation.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Final Fantasy origin story Stranger of Paradise release date confirmed

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is launching on March 18, 2022. The release date for the Final Fantasy spin-off game was announced earlier today at Square Enix's Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation. You can check out the brand new trailer for the action-packed Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin just below, which showcases some rapid and brutal combat.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
GamesRadar+

Metal Gear Solid 3 remake reportedly being made by company behind Dark Souls Switch port

Update: The developer of the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake is reportedly porting specialist Virtous. As detailed by VGC, the developer behind the reported Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake is Virtous. The Singapore-based studio has previously helped port games like Dark Souls to the Nintendo Switch, and has also helped ship AAA games like Battlefield 1 and Horizon Zero Dawn. Now, apparently, Virtous is finally being given a chance at developing a project from scratch.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Game Awards 2021 returns to a real-life showfloor in December

The Game Awards 2021 is returning as a live, in-person show in December. As sure a sign as any that nature could be starting to heal, Geoff Keighley is emerging from his Death Stranding bunker to host The Game Awards 2021 in person at a real-life showfloor. The event is happening on December 9 at the Microsoft Theater, where it's taken place every year since 2015 until the pandemic turned it into a virtual event for 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Ghostwire Tokyo developer has a new game in development from The Evil Within 2 director

Ghostwire: Tokyo developer Tango Gameworks is already working on a new game, even before its current project is out. Appearing yesterday on Xbox's Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation, Tango Gameworks co-founder Shinji Mikami casually revealed that the developer is already working on its next game. Specifically, Mikami revealed, The Evil Within 2 game director John Johanas is heading up this brand new project at the developer.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New World server capacity will be increased for every existing world

New World developers are working to increase the capacity of every available server in an aim to reduce New World queue times. In an announcement on the official New World Twitter account, the development team at Amazon Game Studios thanks the one million players who flocked to New World when it launched earlier this week, promising that despite the rocky start, it's working to increase sever capacity on every available server.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

eFootball 2022 update set for this month as Konami says "we are very sorry" for launch issues

Konami has issued a public apology for the issues eFootball 2022 players have faced at launch, pledging to deliver an update for this month. The next entry in the series formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer came out this week and quickly became one of the worst-reviewed Steam games of all time. On top of issues with the way the game plays, players have flooded social media with bizarrely humorous images of game glitches as well as some rather unflattering in-game models of well-known players such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
FIFA
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 won't have keyboard and mouse support on consoles, at least at launch

Battlefield 2042 won't support keyboard and mouse setups on console when the shooter arrives this fall. Developer DICE outlined its thoughts on console KBM in a recent blog post covering a "commitment to positive play" and its revised and expansive community charter. Console KBM is listed under the studio's focus on "fair play", and it seems that potential effects on console and cross-play lobbies have stalled the feature for now.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Steam Next Fest is live once again with over 700 demos to try

Steam Next Fest is back, bringing in hundreds of demos you can try for free right now. The latest iteration of Steam's semi-regular event went live today and will continue through Thursday, October 7. During that time all Steam users will have unlimited access to more than 700 demos for upcoming games across numerous genres. The event also includes an equally robust lineup of livestreams from developers who will show off their game and take questions from the community as they go.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Go Mega Gengar Counters - The best team to take down the Ghost-type Pokemon

We got Pokemon Go Mega Gengar Counters to help you defeat them in raids if you need to capture this spooky Pokemon. October brings a lot of the autumn feels especially with Halloween around the corner. And when many think of Halloween, they think of ghosts and some of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise are of the Ghost-type, and none embodies that more than Gengar in Pokemon Go .
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy