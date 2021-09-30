Yoko Taro asked Final Fantasy 14 director if he was "out of his mind" when he was asked to collaborate

Konami has issued a public apology for the issues eFootball 2022 players have faced at launch, pledging to deliver an update for this month. The next entry in the series formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer came out this week and quickly became one of the worst-reviewed Steam games of all time. On top of issues with the way the game plays, players have flooded social media with bizarrely humorous images of game glitches as well as some rather unflattering in-game models of well-known players such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

