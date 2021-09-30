Woman Shot by Ex-Bronco Still in Limbo Even After He Was Found Guilty
In late 2019, Boulder's Ashley Marie was shot by former Denver Bronco Justin Bannan during a bizarre incident in which he said he was being chased by members of the Russian mafia. The next year, Bannan pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, and his attorneys asked a judge to stay a civil complaint filed by Marie over the serious injuries she sustained until the criminal case against Bannan ended — a request that was granted.www.westword.com
