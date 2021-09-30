Woman Shot by Ex-Bronco Still in Limbo Even After He Was Found Guilty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia police officer is being sued for an alleged attack on a woman during last year’s protests over the police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit claims Joseph Bologna tackled a woman who said he said touched his bike at 10th and Market Streets in June 2020. The woman claims she suffered cuts and bruises. Bologna was fired after a cellphone video showed him using his metal baton to attack a Temple University student in the head during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1, 2020. The 21-year-old student was identified as Evan Gorski. District Attorney Larry Krasner said last year Gorski’s head wound required about 10 staples and 10 sutures. In January, a Philadelphia judge dismissed aggravated assault and related charges against Bologna, claiming prosecutors didn’t present enough evidence of a crime. Bologna is facing assault charges for that attack.

15 HOURS AGO