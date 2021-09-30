Man drowns with winning lottery ticket

WJRT 12 News reports 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis drowned in Saginaw Bay off Lake Huron.

A Michigan man was reportedly found dead on a private beach with a winning lottery ticket in his wallet.

WJRT 12 News reports 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis drowned in Saginaw Bay off Lake Huron and was found Friday morning, nearly two weeks after hitting a $45,000 jackpot in a Club Keno game while at the Blue Water Inn in Caseville, Mich.

The news outlet reports Jarvis attempted to cash the ticket after winning on Sept. 13 but was unable to because he didn’t have a proper Social Security card. He filed for a new Social Security card and was waiting for it to arrive in the mail.

Blue Water Inn owner Dawn Talaski told WJRT Jarvis was in the restaurant buying rounds of drinks on Sept. 19 and that was the last time anyone is believed to have seen him.

Talaski said his boss came into the business days later searching for Jarvis after he didn't show up for work. A resident along a private Caseville beach on Sept. 24 called police saying a body washed ashore near a boat.

Authorities retrieved Jarvis’s body near his boat and found the uncashed ticket still in his wallet.

Caseville police said they believe Jarvis slipped and fell while tying up his boat, and no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy shows Jarvis suffered a head injury before drowning. The winning ticket has been given to his relatives.

