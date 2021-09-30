Midwest City police mourning loss of sergeant

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Midwest City Police Department are mourning the sudden passing of a sergeant.

Sgt. Frank Rodriguez, with the Midwest City Police Department, passed away on Wednesday.

Officials say he started working for the department in 2015 and was currently working as a school resource officer at Midwest City High School.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

“It is with sadness and broken hearts that I release news about the passing of Midwest City Police Sergeant Frank Rodriguez on September 29, 2021 . He began his career with the Midwest City Police Department in December of 2015. He was currently assigned as the School Resource Officer at Midwest City High School. Sgt. Rodriguez leaves behind his Wife, three children, Mother and a host of many more family and friends Including all of his Brothers and Sisters of the Midwest City Police Department. Please remember Sgt. Rodriguez’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” a statement by Sid Porter, interim police chief, read.

Mid-Del Public Schools released the following statement:

“The Midwest City High School community is mourning the loss of Frank Rodriguez, our School Resource Officer. Sgt. Rodriguez was excited to work with our Bomber staff and students this school year. He related well with our students and staff and we appreciated his professionalism and compassion he shared while at our school. Our hearts are with the Rodriguez family, the Midwest City Police Department family, and the entire Bomber family during this time.”

