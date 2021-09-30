CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mireille Soria Out as Paramount Animation President, Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito to Run Both Units (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Pictures has parted ways with animation president Mireille Soria . In a promotion, Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito has added oversight of the label to her purview.

Soria’s exit comes during a continuing reorganization of Paramount Pictures by new chairman and CEO Brian Robbins, who replaced Jim Gianopulos in early September. Emma Watts, the seasoned production executive only a year in her post as president of the Paramount motion picture group, was dismissed last Friday.

“Ramsey is one of the savviest executives and creative minds in our industry. During her time at Nick, she has transformed and reinvigorated the Animation Studio division with her sharp business instincts, deep stable of relationships and unique eye for great storytelling, and I’m thrilled to have her bring her talents to this expanded role where she can further elevate our overall animation business,” Robbins said in a statement.

Soria, he added, “has been a driving force in building out a new, dynamic and modern chapter of Paramount Animation. We thank her for her many contributions to the organization and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Soria was hired to lead the animation division in 2017. She joined the company from DreamWorks Animation, where she served as co-president of feature animation and made hits like “Boss Baby” and “Trolls.” At Paramount Animation, Soria was credited with ushering in a new wave of refined storyteller-based content, including Ron Howard’s upcoming film “The Shrinking of Treehorn,” which will be the Oscar winner’s first.

As the head of Nickelodeon Animation, incoming chief Naito launched its largest animation slate in the network’s 40+ year history, feeding the content pipeline across all formats and platforms. Naito has been a driving force in bringing over 70 projects to the network, signed top talent and creators to overall deals, and forged key partnerships to further in preschool, kids, theatrical and studio sectors.

This year, Naito has launched: “PAW Patrol: The Movie”; the expansion of the SpongeBob SquarePants universe with “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” and two original spinoffs; “Baby Shark”; “Blue’s Clues & You!”; “Santiago of the Seas”; “The Loud House Movie” and “Rugrats.”

Next she heads into production on the anticipated animated “Star Trek: Prodigy,” from Nick and CBS Studios, as well as Seth Rogen’s animated take on “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

The Hollywood Reporter

Hulu President Kelly Campbell Exits for NBCUniversal Role

Hulu’s Kelly Campbell has left the company after less than two years as president of the streaming service and is in negotiations for a position at NBCUniversal, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. In a memo sent to staff on Monday, Rebecca Campbell, Disney’s chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer (and no relation to Kelly Campbell), said the Hulu president has left the company “effective immediately.” In the interim, Kelly Campbell’s direct reports — Scott Donaton, Reagan Feeney, Karin Gilford, Brian Henderson and Annie Luo — will report to Rebecca Campbell. “Hulu remains an important part of our direct-to-consumer strategy, and I look forward...
BUSINESS
