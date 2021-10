Grace Leo must be one of the world’s most elegant hoteliers, responsible for some of its top hotels and resorts. I was once lucky enough to stay in the ravishing Marlene Dietrich suite at the Lancaster Hotel in Paris, which Grace brought back to life in 1996, and its loveliness has never left me. In the same city, she was also responsible for the cutting edge Montalembert, Europe’s first design hotel, inspired by Ian Schrager’s Morgans and Royalton in New York. Other projects on which she has consulted, from conception and design to management and marketing, have been the Cotton House in Mustique, Vidago Palace in Portugal and Four Seasons’ Ten Trinity Square in London, among many.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO