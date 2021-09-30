This Virginia Restaurant Has The Best Milkshake In The Entire State
A local Alexandria favorite has been named as the best milkshake in Virginia.
LoveFood.com ranked the best milkshakes in all 50 states, which included Holy Cow's Samoas Girl Scout Cookie milkshake as the top choice for Virginia .
" Holy Cow , a gourmet burger spot in Alexandria's Del Ray neighbourhood, serves up all the classics, from Chocolate! Chocolate! to Very Vanilla," LoveFood.com wrote. "But its seasonal 'Shake of the Moment' is always something special. A recurring favourite is the Samoas Girl Scout Cookie flavor. It sees vanilla ice cream mixed up with Samoas cookies and drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauce."
Here is LoveFood.com 's full list of the best milkshakes in every state:
- Alabama- Cotton Candy Kolossal Milkshake: K&J's Elegant Pastries (Alabaster)
- Alaska- Fat Elvis Milkshake: Snow City Cafe (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Lemon Drop Show Stopper Shake: ZuZu (Scottsdale)
- Arkansas- Purple Vanilla: The Purple Cow Restaurant (various locations)
- California- Dublin Honey: The Ice Cream Bar (San Francisco)
- Colorado- The 1881: Milkbox Ice Creamery (Denver)
- Connecticut- Chocolate: Burgers, Shakes & Fries, (Darien and Greenwich)
- Delaware- Vanilla-Chocolate: Dairy Palace (New Castle)
- Florida- Tres Leches Milkshake: Boca House (Doral)
- Georgia- Savannah Dan-style Chocolate Milkshake: Leopold's Ice Cream (Savannah)
- Hawaii- Mud Pie Milkshake: Kono's Northshore (Haleiwa, Oahu)
- Idaho- Reese's Boston Shake: Fanci Freez (Boise and Meridian)
- Illinois- Bananas Foster Milkshake: Edzo's Burger Shop (Evanston)
- Indiana- Brownie Sundae Extreme Shake: Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique (Fort Wayne)
- Iowa- Zombie Unicorn: Zombie Burger + Drink Lab (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Caramel: Milkfloat (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Vanilla: Royals Hot Chicken (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Sea Salt Cloud Shake: Aqua S (New Orleans)
- Maine- Key Lime Pie: Po' Boys & Pickles (Portland)
- Maryland- Chocolate: Broadway Diner (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Coffee Bourbon Milkshake: Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar (Somerville)
- Michigan- Vanilla: Mudgie's Deli and Bar (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Salted Caramel Crunch: Milkjam Creamery (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Peanut Butter Brownie Bliss: The Yard Milkshake Bar (various locations)
- Missouri- S'mores Concrete: Ted Drewes Frozen Custard (St. Louis)
- Montana- Huckleberry: Norm's Soda Fountain (Kalispell)
- Nebraska- Chocolate: Angus Burgers & Shakes (Omaha and Kearney)
- Nevada- The Cakeshake: Black Tap at the Venetian (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- The Oreo Lift: BRGR Bar (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- Side Show Shake: Coney Waffle (various locations)
- New Mexico- Chocolate: Rude Boy Cookies (Albuquerque)
- New York- The Harlem Shake: Harlem Shake (Harlem)
- North Carolina- Jitterbug: The Hop Handcrafted Ice Cream (Asheville)
- North Dakota- Brownie-Oreo: Kroll's Diner (Fargo)
- Ohio- Cookies and Cream: Tremont Scoops (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Space Cake: S&B's Burger Joint (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Crater Lake: McBee's Shakes Crêpes & Cones (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Chocolate, Bassetts Ice Cream (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Strawberry Awful Awful: Newport Creamery (various locations)
- South Carolina- Double Oreo: Charleston Creamery (Johns Island)
- South Dakota- Strawberry: Phillips Avenue Diner (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- The Peanut Butter Cup: The Grilled Cheeserie (Nashville)
- Texas- Salted Caramel: Sweet Ritual (Austin)
- Utah- Reese's Shake: Iceberg Drive Inn (various locations)
- Vermont- Half Baked: Ben & Jerry Scoop Shop (Waterbury)
- Virginia- Samoas Girl Scout Cookie: Holy Cow (Alexandria)
- Washington- Drunken Sailor: Hot Cakes (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Specialty Milkshakes: The Poky Dot (Fairmont)
- Wisconsin- Chocolate: Kopp's Frozen Custard (various locations)
- Wyoming- Mudslide: Liberty Burger (various locations)
