CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

This Virginia Restaurant Has The Best Milkshake In The Entire State

By Jason Hall
WOWI 103 JAMZ
WOWI 103 JAMZ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11QQwx_0cCvscqS00
Photo: Getty Images

A local Alexandria favorite has been named as the best milkshake in Virginia.

LoveFood.com ranked the best milkshakes in all 50 states, which included Holy Cow's Samoas Girl Scout Cookie milkshake as the top choice for Virginia .

" Holy Cow , a gourmet burger spot in Alexandria's Del Ray neighbourhood, serves up all the classics, from Chocolate! Chocolate! to Very Vanilla," LoveFood.com wrote. "But its seasonal 'Shake of the Moment' is always something special. A recurring favourite is the Samoas Girl Scout Cookie flavor. It sees vanilla ice cream mixed up with Samoas cookies and drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauce."

Here is LoveFood.com 's full list of the best milkshakes in every state:

  1. Alabama- Cotton Candy Kolossal Milkshake: K&J's Elegant Pastries (Alabaster)
  2. Alaska- Fat Elvis Milkshake: Snow City Cafe (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- Lemon Drop Show Stopper Shake: ZuZu (Scottsdale)
  4. Arkansas- Purple Vanilla: The Purple Cow Restaurant (various locations)
  5. California- Dublin Honey: The Ice Cream Bar (San Francisco)
  6. Colorado- The 1881: Milkbox Ice Creamery (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- Chocolate: Burgers, Shakes & Fries, (Darien and Greenwich)
  8. Delaware- Vanilla-Chocolate: Dairy Palace (New Castle)
  9. Florida- Tres Leches Milkshake: Boca House (Doral)
  10. Georgia- Savannah Dan-style Chocolate Milkshake: Leopold's Ice Cream (Savannah)
  11. Hawaii- Mud Pie Milkshake: Kono's Northshore (Haleiwa, Oahu)
  12. Idaho- Reese's Boston Shake: Fanci Freez (Boise and Meridian)
  13. Illinois- Bananas Foster Milkshake: Edzo's Burger Shop (Evanston)
  14. Indiana- Brownie Sundae Extreme Shake: Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique (Fort Wayne)
  15. Iowa- Zombie Unicorn: Zombie Burger + Drink Lab (Des Moines)
  16. Kansas- Caramel: Milkfloat (Wichita)
  17. Kentucky- Vanilla: Royals Hot Chicken (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Sea Salt Cloud Shake: Aqua S (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- Key Lime Pie: Po' Boys & Pickles (Portland)
  20. Maryland- Chocolate: Broadway Diner (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- Coffee Bourbon Milkshake: Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar (Somerville)
  22. Michigan- Vanilla: Mudgie's Deli and Bar (Detroit)
  23. Minnesota- Salted Caramel Crunch: Milkjam Creamery (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Peanut Butter Brownie Bliss: The Yard Milkshake Bar (various locations)
  25. Missouri- S'mores Concrete: Ted Drewes Frozen Custard (St. Louis)
  26. Montana- Huckleberry: Norm's Soda Fountain (Kalispell)
  27. Nebraska- Chocolate: Angus Burgers & Shakes (Omaha and Kearney)
  28. Nevada- The Cakeshake: Black Tap at the Venetian (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- The Oreo Lift: BRGR Bar (Portsmouth)
  30. New Jersey- Side Show Shake: Coney Waffle (various locations)
  31. New Mexico- Chocolate: Rude Boy Cookies (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- The Harlem Shake: Harlem Shake (Harlem)
  33. North Carolina- Jitterbug: The Hop Handcrafted Ice Cream (Asheville)
  34. North Dakota- Brownie-Oreo: Kroll's Diner (Fargo)
  35. Ohio- Cookies and Cream: Tremont Scoops (Cleveland)
  36. Oklahoma- Space Cake: S&B's Burger Joint (Oklahoma City)
  37. Oregon- Crater Lake: McBee's Shakes Crêpes & Cones (Portland)
  38. Pennsylvania- Chocolate, Bassetts Ice Cream (Philadelphia)
  39. Rhode Island- Strawberry Awful Awful: Newport Creamery (various locations)
  40. South Carolina- Double Oreo: Charleston Creamery (Johns Island)
  41. South Dakota- Strawberry: Phillips Avenue Diner (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- The Peanut Butter Cup: The Grilled Cheeserie (Nashville)
  43. Texas- Salted Caramel: Sweet Ritual (Austin)
  44. Utah- Reese's Shake: Iceberg Drive Inn (various locations)
  45. Vermont- Half Baked: Ben & Jerry Scoop Shop (Waterbury)
  46. Virginia- Samoas Girl Scout Cookie: Holy Cow (Alexandria)
  47. Washington- Drunken Sailor: Hot Cakes (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Specialty Milkshakes: The Poky Dot (Fairmont)
  49. Wisconsin- Chocolate: Kopp's Frozen Custard (various locations)
  50. Wyoming- Mudslide: Liberty Burger (various locations)

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Somerville, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Lovefood Com#K J#The Purple Cow Restaurant#Milkbox Ice Creamery#Leopold S Ice Cream#Boise#Meridian#Burger Shop#Kansas Caramel#Royals Hot Chicken
WOWI 103 JAMZ

WOWI 103 JAMZ

Norfolk, VA
237
Followers
112
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-Hop and R&B All Day

 https://103jamz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy