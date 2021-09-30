This Virginia Restaurant Has The Best Milkshake In The Entire State

Photo: Getty Images

A local Alexandria favorite has been named as the best milkshake in Virginia.

LoveFood.com ranked the best milkshakes in all 50 states, which included Holy Cow's Samoas Girl Scout Cookie milkshake as the top choice for Virginia .

" Holy Cow , a gourmet burger spot in Alexandria's Del Ray neighbourhood, serves up all the classics, from Chocolate! Chocolate! to Very Vanilla," LoveFood.com wrote. "But its seasonal 'Shake of the Moment' is always something special. A recurring favourite is the Samoas Girl Scout Cookie flavor. It sees vanilla ice cream mixed up with Samoas cookies and drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauce."

Here is LoveFood.com 's full list of the best milkshakes in every state: