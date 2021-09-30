Dakota Johnson Paired a Sheer Gucci Corset With Leather Pants and Cartier Diamonds And Looked Like Pure Wealth
Dakota Johnson channeled her breakout trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey with a sheer corset fashion moment at the red carpet premiere of The Lost Daughter at the New York Film Festival yesterday. Johnson paired the Gucci corset with leather pants by the fashion house, Cartier jewelry (including a diamond necklace), and Gianvito Rossi shoes. She wore her hair down in waves.www.cosmopolitan.com
