Presidential Election

Biden faces a reckoning on his agenda as top aides start to temper expectations

By Kevin Liptak, CNN
 4 days ago

CNN — President Joe Biden faced a reckoning Thursday as his aides began to tamp down expectations for quick passage of his sweeping domestic agenda after efforts to broker compromise between warring factions of his party appeared to fall short. A failed or delayed vote on a bipartisan infrastructure package...

Washington Examiner

Biden declares war on showerheads

President Joe Biden may lack the authority to reach into your shower and turn the dial down in order to save water. Still, he is doing all he can to declare war on high-pressure showerheads. The Department of Energy has proposed a regulatory change reversing a Trump measure that allowed...
The Independent

Joe Manchin leans over deck of his yacht to tell protesters he will oppose Medicare expansion

Democratic senator Joe Manchin had an awkward exchange with protesters from the deck of his yacht this week as his party was forced to delay voting on two infrastructure bills because he has opposed parts of the legislation.From his $250,000 boat named “Almost Heaven” on the Potomac River in DC, the centrist from West Virginia explained why he opposed a major part of the bill championed by progressives - the expansion of Medicare to include dental and vision care, and hearing aids.“We will get to that eventually, but right now we can’t even take care...it’s going to...
Nancy Pelosi
Jennifer Granholm
Kyrsten Sinema
Dick Durbin
Joe Biden
Joe Manchin
Washington Post

Three bad takes about Biden and his agenda

Pundits tend to double down on their assumptions even when confronted with contradictory information. That might explain why so much of the coverage on the battle over President Biden’s agenda is unhelpful or downright wrong. Here are three bad takes that should be retired:. “Biden never ran on this.” This...
AFP

Biden goes on offensive against 'reckless' Republicans

President Joe Biden went on the offensive Monday with a speech attacking Republicans over the looming threat of US debt default, while pressuring the Democratic Party to enact his stalled multi-trillion-dollar domestic spending agenda. Back from a rare weekend relaxing at home in Delaware, Biden plunged into the most consequential period of his presidency so far. On one side, he faces Republican determination to cripple his momentum and recapture control of Congress in next year's midterm legislative elections. On the other, Biden is struggling with infighting between Democrats over his infrastructure and social spending bills. With the speech calling out Republicans and a trip to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his domestic spending plans, the 78-year-old political veteran hopes to regain the initiative.
Telegraph

Are progressive Democrats preparing to climb down over the budget?

After weeks of grandstanding and digging their heels in, progressives in Washington have started hinting that they might be willing to give a little ground to avoid Joe Biden’s domestic agenda grinding to a complete halt. His ambitious $3.5 trillion social programme, packed with progressive goodies from health care to...
WREG

Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday told Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit on their own, hoping to keep the U.S. government from coming dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help. Biden’s […]
The Independent

Schumer pushes debt action this week; GOP says go it alone

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that lawmakers “do not have the luxury of waiting” to suspend the nation's debt limit to allow more borrowing to pay off U.S. bills, aiming to pass crucial legislation before week's end.Oct. 18, two weeks away, is the date, that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the government will exhaust its cash reserves, an event she says would likely trigger a financial crisis and economic recession. But it would be unwise to come anywhere close, the Democratic Senate leader said.“The consequences of even approaching the X date could be disastrous for our...
