Bay Area’s B-Jada Shares The Buzzing Album, ‘Diamond’

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
substreammagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter building a buzz that quickly spread out of the Bay Area with several collaborative projects, rising Oakland recording artist B-Jada seizes the moment with the release of his breakout album, titled Diamond. The project’s first single, “Rep Da Set,” established anticipation of the 17-song project that includes guest appearances from a star-studded cast of Lazy Genius, Boots Greene, ZellyMack, King Cydal and MC Pat. This is the perfect introduction for any newfound fan as the album exhibits the rising star’s best work yet.

