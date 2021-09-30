Bay Area’s B-Jada Shares The Buzzing Album, ‘Diamond’

Deep in the heart of Downtown San Diego, directly on the bay lies the city’s newest outdoor venue, The Rady Shell at Jacob’s Park, a beautiful structure that is very reminiscent of The Hollywood Bowl. The Shell opened in August of this year and is off and running at full speed. Since then it has become the new summer home for the San Diego Symphony Orchestra and it is taking over as a replacement for the temporary venue that used to pop up at the Embarcadero Marina Park South. It adds greatly to the scenery and will be a great little tourist spot for everyone walking around the Gaslamp and Convention Center areas. Tonight it sets the stage for a fun show with them and the two-time Grammy award-winning artist Jason Mraz.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO