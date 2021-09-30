State Police charge Lee Center man in alleged forgery case

WHITESTOWN- A man from Oneida County is accused of forgery related offenses in the Mohawk Valley, according to authorities. It was at around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday when the New York State Police in Marcy arrested and charged Antonio Gualandi, 32, of Lee Center, NY with one felony count of possessing a forged instrument in the second-degree and one misdemeanor count of conspiracy in the fifth-degree, according to details retrieved from the daily blotter.