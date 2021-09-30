Check out Halloween parties, carnivals, haunted attractions around Atlanta

Frankenstein Castle Celebrates Halloween (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images) (Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Oct. 14

A new carnival-style block party, will be celebrating the spooky season with costumed street performers, complimentary popcorn and candy, cornhole, live jazz at Bar Vegan and a range of fun, in-store activations, special products, exhibits and more at Ponce City Market. Attendance is free and family-friendly, and all are welcome.

Thrill-seekers are invited to discover the haunted cemetery-themed party people are dying to get in to! Attendees can expect live music, drink specials and a costume contest with $7,500 in cash prizes. Tickets for the event are $20 and include admission and one drink ticket. Guests must be 21 and over to attend

Oct. 30

Something wicked is coming to The Roof at Ponce City Market! The Roof will transform with frightful sights, a dance party and a costume contest.

Oct. 31

The Roof at Ponce City Market is celebrating the sweetest day of the year with trick-or-treating for children. To join, guests can purchase regular adult and child admission tickets online here beginning October 1 or onsite the day-of.

Hoots N Howls: Halloween Dog Costume Contest

Happy Howl-o-ween! Four-legged friends and their pet parents are invited to join in on the Halloween fun this year at The Battery Atlanta! In addition to live music and various vendors, guests can dress their fur babies in their best costume for a chance to win this year’s Halloween Dog Costume Contest! A $5 entry fee is required for each dog with all proceeds benefitting animal rescue organizations.

