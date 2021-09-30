Man tells woman she’s ‘dressed like a w****’ after she confronts him in Walmart ‘for taking pictures of her’

A woman confronted a man who she said took pictures of her as she shopped in Walmart, and posted the footage to TikTok.

As a result, he cursed at her and told her not to “dress like a whore.”

The video was posted by someone called Ash - who goes by @khaleesi28888888888 on the platform - and has been viewed more than 10.6 million times at the time of writing.

In the video, a text overlay read that she had just moved into town for college and caught the man “taking pictures of her ass.”

“Please go away from me, go to a different spot. Don’t take pictures of me,” Ash told the man.

Talking over her, the man said get the f*** out of my face[...].”

“No, you walked towards me,” Ash continued. “Don’t take pictures of me,” she repeated.

“Don’t dress like a w****,” the man responded.

Reiterating that she didn’t want pictures taken of her, Ash further said, “It’s none of your business what other people do. I don’t care what you think about me.”

After a while, Ash turns away from the man who appears to still be lingering.

”Can you just go away, please? You’re making me very uncomfortable.”

In the text on the screen, she also mentioned that she was also thankful for another man who was a bystander and stood by her until she left the store because she was “shaken up.”

People in the comments of the video were In support of Ash and disturbed by what she went through and how some people seemed to defend the man’s actions towards her.

“He’s upset because you called him out. Good for you!!!” someone wrote.

”All those men [are] saying he could take pics if he wants our only defending his actions b/c they do it too & you can’t convince me otherwise,” another added.

Someone else wrote that it boils down to having “morals and honor to respect others.”

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a public place or not. It’s called having morals and honour to respect other’s boundaries like any decent human,” they said.

According to the hashtags associated with the video on Tik Tok, the incident appeared to have occurred in Lubbock, Texas, where Ash recently moved to for college.

Ash also took to her platform to post a follow-up video as she thanked her followers and other onlookers for watching the video and supporting her. she also noted that the man was seen somewhere else portraying the same behaviour.

“I will be reporting it to [the] police,” she said.