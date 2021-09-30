Lake Effect Tech expands with second shop in downtown Boonville

BOONVILLE- The movement to revitalize and revive downtown Boonville is gaining steam - this time with the new addition of a locally known tech business. Based from Lowville's South State Street, the heart of Lewis County, Lake Effect Tech has just opened their second location at 116 Main Street. "Before the shutdown of 2020, I flirted with the idea of coming to Boonville," owner Josh Fitzgerald told us, who received Lowville's inaugural citizen of the year award earlier this year.