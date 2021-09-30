CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boonville, NY

Lake Effect Tech expands with second shop in downtown Boonville

flackbroadcasting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONVILLE- The movement to revitalize and revive downtown Boonville is gaining steam - this time with the new addition of a locally known tech business. Based from Lowville's South State Street, the heart of Lewis County, Lake Effect Tech has just opened their second location at 116 Main Street. "Before the shutdown of 2020, I flirted with the idea of coming to Boonville," owner Josh Fitzgerald told us, who received Lowville's inaugural citizen of the year award earlier this year.

flackbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boonville, NY
City
Beaver River, NY
City
Lowville, NY
City
Croghan, NY
Boonville, NY
Government
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Chrome Book#Ida#The Chamber Of Commerce
The Hill

Senate Democrats float filibuster carveout for debt ceiling

Senate Democrats are discussing creating an exemption from the filibuster for the debt ceiling, even as they acknowledge that it’s unclear they have the support in their caucus for such a move. The idea was brought up during a closed-door caucus lunch on Tuesday, sources confirmed to The Hill, as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy