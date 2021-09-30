CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracye Polson among candidates to qualify for Jacksonville Special Election

By A.G. Gancarski
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Republicans have filed, are expected to qualify. Candidates are already qualifying for an upcoming Special Election in Jacksonville, ahead of the Friday noon deadline. Two Democrats have already qualified for the election to fill the open At Large 3 seat, vacated earlier this month by the death of Tommy Hazouri. One, who was Hazouri’s choice to succeed him, has qualified as of Thursday morning.

