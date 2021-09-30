CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunlock Creek, PA

Woman accused of child endangerment after husband arrested on child rape charges in Hunlock Creek

By Emily Silvi
 4 days ago

HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Hunlock Creek is facing child endangerment charges stemming from an investigation that landed her husband in jail in July on charges he sexually abused two young girls.

Police charged 45-year-old Melissa Martin on Tuesday with child endangerment and failure to report after police say she knew that her husband was assaulting two girls.

According to court papers, the report of the abuse first came to light when one of the victims emailed police telling them of the assaults that she and another girl faced. The victim met with police and detailed to them the lewd acts she suffered at the hands of 44-year-old John Martin.

Upon talking with police, the girl told them that John’s wife, Melissa, knew about the abuse and had even walked in on him assaulting her multiple times.

Police brought Melissa in for questioning and she confirmed to them that she did know about the abuse, but was scared for her life and did not feel safe around John, court papers stated.

Melissa told police that she had seen John rape both of the girls on multiple occasions and did try to stop it. She said that when she tried to get him to stop, he would either push her away or just ignore her.

John Martin faced multiple charges back in July including rape, rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, and two other charges.

Melissa Martin now faces charges of endangering the welfare of children and failure to report the abuse.

Comments / 4

noname94
4d ago

I hope, everything you, allowed happen to those babies, happen to you every day for THE REST OF YOUR LIFE.!!!!!

Reply
3
Rose Hines
4d ago

Good she is no better What goes around comes around she should Do as much time as John Martin

Reply
4
