Eagles’ all-time leading rusher LeSean McCoy to sign 1-day contract, retire in Philadelphia | Running back to be honored vs. Chiefs

By Mike Kaye
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LeSean McCoy’s NFL future is no longer shady. The Eagles’ all-time leading rusher plans to sign a one-day contract with the franchise on Friday and officially retire. It’ll be a full-circle move for McCoy, who was selected in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Eagles and broke several franchise records during his six-year stint with the franchise.

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more!

