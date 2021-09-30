CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio minimum wage set to increase

By Patty Coller
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not as much as what some national retailers are paying, but many workers in Ohio will get a boost in their paychecks come January.

The minimum wage in the state is going up to $9.30 per hour beginning Jan. 1, 2022. That’s for non-tipped employees. Those earning tips will see an increase to $4.65 per hour.

Wages are rising, but inflation is cutting into that paycheck

The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses that bring in more than $342,000 per year. That changed from $319,000 in 2021.

The current minimum wage is $8.80 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.40 per hour for tipped employees.

The increase is part of a Constitutional Amendment that was passed in 2006 that said the minimum wage will increase each year by the rate of inflation. The consumer price index (CPI) controls that, which increased by 5.8% over the 12-month period from Sept. 1, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2021.

The increase does not impact businesses making less than $342,000 and for 14 and 15 years olds. The minimum wage for them is $7.25 per hour.

Many national retailers and chains have raised their starting pay to over $15 an hour and many businesses are offering incentives and sign-on bonuses as the national grapples with a worker shortage in almost every industry.

Frank Humphrey
4d ago

If the minimum wage goes up at the same rate as inflation you are still no better off, you will still be spending everything to survive because you are spending more for what you have to buy.

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Attorney General to host Wheeling Town Hall

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that he will host a town hall meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Wheeling to speak with residents, business leaders and community organizers about updates on recent actions taken by his office, including opposition to broad federal overreach. “Town hall meetings foster a unique dialogue between our […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Gas Prices Higher; Crude Prices Continue to Climb

The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is four cents higher at $3.117 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average                       $3.117Average price during the week of September 27, 2021                  $3.078Average price during the week of October […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

First trial over Ohio opioid crisis begins Monday

CLEVELAND (AP) — So many prescription painkillers were dispensed in Lake County, Ohio, between 2012 and 2016 that the amount equaled 265 pills for every resident. Just to the south, the flood of prescription opioids during the same period equated to 400 pills for every resident of Trumbull County. Attorneys say efforts to address the ensuing […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

AT&T mandating vaccines to its union workers

AT&T has become one of the largest employers in the U.S. to mandate vaccines for a significant number of frontline workers. The telecom company said Wednesday that its employees in the Communications Workers of America union will be required to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 1, “unless they get an approved job accommodation.” CWA represents […]
DALLAS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wetzel county residents and businesses can receive funds for July flood

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he has secured a disaster declaration for West Virginia businesses and residents affected by the flooding on July 29. The declaration includes Monongalia, Marion, Preston, Taylor, and Wetzel counties. ‘Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

