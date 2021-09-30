With ‘Guest Manager,’ Yelp Joins Tech Providers Aiming to Be Restaurants’ One-Stop Shop
With the digital proliferation of the past couple of years, restaurants are growing frustrated with the tangle of incompatible software solutions aiming to make the process of running an eatery easier, leaving an opportunity for providers who can offer a way to unify these disparate processes. Noting this opportunity, Yelp announced Wednesday (Sept. 29) that it is launching Yelp Guest Manager, which consolidates front-of-house tools into a single product.www.pymnts.com
