I’ll be the first to admit I was expecting a lot more from Alabama’s visit from Ole Miss. This had all the makings of a repeat of last year’s game that broke all kinds of offensive records and Lane Kiffin in a position to end the former assistant coach losing streak. My early-week score prediction was only partially facetious when I had Alabama 60, Ole Miss 59 as my projection.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO