So, I installed TWRP on my s3, but when I wiped it via twrp I forgot to do a backup and also put lineage os 11 on it beforehand, resulting in me having to try to ue the built-in twrp mount. It did actually mount, but when I tried to move the lineage zip to the phone, it gave me an error sound on windows at the very last seconds of it finishing and stopped. There was a file on the phone after, but it failed when I tried to flash it. (I also tried using Linux Manjaro and other Debian builds to move the file as my phone's partition was EXT3 and I was thinking that the partition could be the problem.) I've tried wiping it, using Odin to install the stock rom, which I got these errors from:

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO