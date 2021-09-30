OnePlus6 on AT&T after Feb 21st '22

I'm a bit new to Xiaomi flashing since this is my first Xiaomi daily driver. I wanted to know what I will lose if I unlock my bootloader. I know its pretty simple to do and I want to do so to get Dolby Atmos on my Mi 10. I am currently on MIUI 12.5.1 Stable and if I do unlock my bootloader, install TWRP, and flash in Dolby Atmos support, will I get OTA updates, and will my phone be flagged as rooted in a way that some apps like Snapchat or banking apps won't launch anymore. I won't be rooting it since I don't really need it, unless I do need to for the Dolby Atmos flash. Thanks!

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO