OnePlus6 on AT&T after Feb 21st '22
Few questions regarding OnePlus 6 on AT&T after disabling 3G by them. I have already received "non-3G" replacement phone, which is worse than OP6, and current phone got locked by AT&T. After a lot of hustle I have got to work OP6 with the new SIM card from that "non-3G" phone. I have enabled VoLTE in the hidden menu and got them displayed in the Settings. After rebooting I have got VoLTE icon as well on the bar. My questions if OP6 is going to work after Feb 21st? IMEI was assigned to the SIM manually in the system from what I know.forum.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0