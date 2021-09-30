CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slate Belt project an egregious example of warehouse development gone wild | Letter

By Express-Times Letters to the Editor
I have lost all tolerance for those who think progress is measured in dollars and the power it brings while disregarding local communities. This is especially so with building giant warehouses on speculation. The Lehigh Valley is smothering its farm and natural areas that were reportedly a refuge during the pandemic.

Easton, PA
