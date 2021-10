Congress needs to pass the Build Back Better Act and put it on President Biden’s desk for a signature as soon as possible. The Build Back Better Act will help lift the burden on the middle class and all our families. We can and will Build Back Better with upgraded and modernized public school buildings, universal paid family leave, lower childcare costs for all families and more affordable prescription medications more affordable for everyone. The Build Back Better Act will make pre-K free for all 3- and 4-year olds a, make sure hungry kids have better access to free school meals, make college for affordable, and ease the crushing weight of student debt by increasingly loan forgiveness for the nurses and teachers serving our communities.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO