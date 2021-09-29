Here Is Why Antique Furniture is Making a Comeback

A recent query letter from a reader aroused my interest in still-popular Dunbar furniture and accessories. After all, my columns usually focus on antiques. She had inherited many pieces of 1950s Dunbar living room furniture designed by Edward Wormley. However, a strange table lamp was included. As she noted, “It appeared to be two Dutch figural cookie molds glued together to make the lamp base.” Because her late parents were world travelers, she assumed they had purchased the lamp in Holland. The lamp is pictured, so you can see why I began my research looking for antique Dutch cookie molds. However, I had no results. My next approach was Edward Wormley table lamps. Bingo! I discovered Wormley had designed many styles of table lamps, incorporating may types of materials, including Tiffany glass.

