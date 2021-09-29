CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Here Is Why Antique Furniture is Making a Comeback

By David Thompson
natureworldnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFurniture, like everything else, is driven by trends. It is a little like functional fashion. The function is trivially easy to produce because the fundamental purpose of most all furniture is keeping us and the things we care about off the floor. A shelf stands between valuable items and the floor. A table is a buffer between our food and the floor. And a chair is the thing that stops our hindquarters from hitting the floor. It is pretty simple to achieve that when you stop and think about it.

www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

4 Ways to Make Kitchen Counters Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

According to researchers affiliated with UCLA, people spend more time in their kitchens than in any other room in their home. It’s a spot that bears the brunt of common household clutter, too. (Yes, eight-week-old Taco Bell coupon, I’m talking about you!) That said, the kitchen also plays heavily into overall resale value, so spiffying up this important space is a must if you’re contemplating putting your home on the market.
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique Furniture#Antiques#Netflix
Woman's World

5 Dollar Tree Organizing Hacks That Will Banish Clutter

Forget pricey organizing containers — your local dollar store has a treasure trove of ways to stash stuff for pennies. These Dollar Tree organizing hacks will blow your Instagram friends away. Streamline spices with a DIY spin. No need to spend $20 or more on fancy spice jar organizers. Instead,...
SHOPPING
BobVila

The Best Christmas Decorations of 2021

Few things get your home in the Christmas spirit faster than holiday decor. Sparkling garlands, glowy string lights, and a decked-out tree can take a home from fall to festive overnight. The best Christmas decorations are attractive and suit your decorating style, so you can pull them out year after year. From traditional holiday trinkets for the mantel to towering inflatable figures for the front yard, read on for the best Christmas decorations to create a merry home this holiday season.
HOME & GARDEN
Norman Transcript

Decorate your porch for fall

Now that we have had a taste of cool fall weather, don’t you have the desire to get into the spirit by decorating your home — specifically, your front door?. If you’re sick and tired of putting out the same old jack-o-lantern every single year, then take your front door decor to the next level this season with one of the beautiful and creative ideas below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Easy Ways To Update Your Home Without Remodeling

Have you been thinking about renovating or remodeling your home but don’t want to put in the money or the effort? Well, there are plenty of ways that you can update your home and improve it without lifting a hammer. Today, we’re going to take a look at a few...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
yankodesign.com

This brand is making minimalist flat-packed furniture that’s eco-friendly and easier to assemble than IKEA furniture

Although their motto is “No tools, no hassle”, the most defining characteristic of staxxiom’s furniture is that it’s so visually simple, you don’t even need a manual. With laser-cut pieces of wood that simply interlock to create your design, staxxiom is building on IKEA’s DIY culture by making their furniture more efficient, more eco-friendly, and as simplified as possible. That last part works in staxxiom’s favor too, because the simplified design gives their furniture a unified, wonderfully minimal aesthetic, along with the added benefit of being ridiculously easy to build too.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Lancaster Farming

What Makes Midcentury Modern Dunbar Furniture Important and Collectible?

A recent query letter from a reader aroused my interest in still-popular Dunbar furniture and accessories. After all, my columns usually focus on antiques. She had inherited many pieces of 1950s Dunbar living room furniture designed by Edward Wormley. However, a strange table lamp was included. As she noted, “It appeared to be two Dutch figural cookie molds glued together to make the lamp base.” Because her late parents were world travelers, she assumed they had purchased the lamp in Holland. The lamp is pictured, so you can see why I began my research looking for antique Dutch cookie molds. However, I had no results. My next approach was Edward Wormley table lamps. Bingo! I discovered Wormley had designed many styles of table lamps, incorporating may types of materials, including Tiffany glass.
DUNBAR, PA
Missoulian

Treehouses make a comeback as nature meets nostalgia

Anthropologists believe our ancient human ancestors spent their time in trees, so it should be no surprise we love treehouses today. Treehouses of all kinds are experiencing a renaissance. When an acre-size slice of land in Gold Hill, Colorado, came on the market earlier this year, local resident Jessica Brookhart,...
LIFESTYLE
Courier-Times

Hidden Treasures Consignment offers furniture, antiques and clothes

Hidden Treasures Consignment, located in New Castle, is a consignment shop serving Henry, Wayne and Madison counties and surrounding areas since April 8, 2021. It was started and is now run by husband and wife team, Gary and Debbie Smith. The Courier-Times spoke with Debbie about their recently opened business.
NEW CASTLE, IN
thereminder.com

Enfield business makes custom furniture from repurposed wood

ENFIELD, CT – A new home-based wood working business has opened in Enfield. Panella’s Woodworking offers Adirondack chairs and outdoor furniture, as well as cutting boards, coasters, bottle openers, coffee tables and custom pieces. Owner Vincent Panella, who started the business in July, likes to utilize repurposed wood as much as he can that would normally go to the landfill.
ENFIELD, CT
the-saleroom.com

Antique Furniture, Clocks, Paintings, Silver, Ceramics, Glass, Collectors' Items & Jewellery

Antique Furniture, Clocks, Paintings, Silver, Ceramics, Glass, Collectors' Items & Jewellery. Terms & Conditions Important Information Print Catalogue. public Visit website mail_outline Ask a question Add to favourites. Featured Lots. arrow_back_ios Previous. arrow_forward_ios Next. Search for lots. Search lots. Recent searches. Clear all. Suggested searches. Refine your search. Sale Section.
SHOPPING
Mental_Floss

Oreo Cakesters Are Making a Comeback

Oreo Cakesters were a favorite childhood treat for many, and now the brand is cashing in on that nostalgia. After appealing to Pokemon fans with collectible cookies last month, the brand announced plans to revive one of its most beloved snacks. As Delish reports, Oreo Cakesters are making a comeback after being discontinued nearly a decade ago.
FOOD & DRINKS
Interesting Engineering

Secret Doors and Passages That'll Pique Your Curiosity

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. Imagine those days when you were a little kid and dreaming of secret passages and hidden doors that lead to magical places you had been wanting to explore. If you were one of those imaginative children, there is a high probability that you are now a crafty engineer that builds secret doors, hidden bookcases that lead to hidden pools, garages, and secret doorways.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Stay Hydrated and Spruce Up Your Nightstand With a Bedside Water Carafe

There’s nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night absolutely parched, only to reach for an empty water bottle. Rather than stumbling into the kitchen when you’re half-awake, invest in a stylish yet practical bedside water carafe. They’re kinder to the environment than single-use plastic water bottles and can make all the difference in helping you sleep more soundly. Using a carafe means a larger water capacity and fewer refills throughout the night. You can also bring it into the dining room during mealtime. Many bedside carafes come with cups that double as lids, nestling inside the carafes,...
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Our Place’s Multi-Tasking Always Pan Is On Sale Again (But Not for Long)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. You don’t need to be a Michelin-starred chef or a starry host of a quarantine cooking show to appreciate a great piece of cookware, and Our Place’s multi-tasking Always Pan is one of them. Recently spotted in Cameron Diaz’s kitchen, the ‘grammable ceramic pan has also been name-checked by Oprah and Paris Hilton, but it’s a best-seller for many other reasons: It can boil, braise, fry, sauté, sear and steam, and its efficient design makes it a great space-saving option for...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy