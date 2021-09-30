28 Years Later, the 1993 Super Mario Bros. Film Is a Best-Seller on Amazon

When I was younger I used to own the figurines from the movie and I thought it was pretty cool for what it was. As a kid though, anything is cool really when you think about it. I decided to re-watch Super Mario Bros. a couple of years ago to see if I was blinded by nostalgia, and I can now safely say that the film really was an absolute disaster. Sure, it tries to be different, but it’s just so different from the source material that it’s surprising it actually got made. I wish I could have been one of the people sitting in on one of the first screenings. There were obviously people that thought this was going to be video game movie gold, but there had to have been others who had spent as little as five minutes playing one of the games and wondered what the hell everyone was thinking creating this. Mario’s dad Shigeru Miyamoto must have been beside himself when that first trailer dropped.