CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

28 Years Later, the 1993 Super Mario Bros. Film Is a Best-Seller on Amazon

By Nigel Jones
The Dad
The Dad
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I was younger I used to own the figurines from the movie and I thought it was pretty cool for what it was. As a kid though, anything is cool really when you think about it. I decided to re-watch Super Mario Bros. a couple of years ago to see if I was blinded by nostalgia, and I can now safely say that the film really was an absolute disaster. Sure, it tries to be different, but it’s just so different from the source material that it’s surprising it actually got made. I wish I could have been one of the people sitting in on one of the first screenings. There were obviously people that thought this was going to be video game movie gold, but there had to have been others who had spent as little as five minutes playing one of the games and wondered what the hell everyone was thinking creating this. Mario’s dad Shigeru Miyamoto must have been beside himself when that first trailer dropped.

www.thedad.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 Kiss FM

Chris Pratt Is Mario In the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie

I didn’t know Chris Pratt was Italian. Whether he is or not, he is the voice of Mario in the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. movie from Universal’s Illumination. (They’re the studio behind the Minions and Despicable Me franchises.) Obviously there’s no Mario without a Luigi; he’ll be voiced by Charlie Day.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Animated Film Will Star Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and More

Nintendo has released new information about their upcoming Mario animated feature film, including a release date in the U.S. as well as a list of the cast attached to the project. During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo Representative Director and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto provided an update on the Mario animated movie being created by Illumination. The release window will be during the holiday of 2022 with the movie releasing in the US on December 21, 2022. The announced cast for the film includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Destructoid

The 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie skyrockets up Amazon’s video charts

In a strange but delightful bit of the news, 1993’s dreadful Super Mario Bros. movie shot to the top of Amazon’s video sales charts yesterday, bypassing recent releases Fast and Furious 9 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League to become Amazon’s best-selling movie. This surge in interest has been driven by the recent Nintendo Direct, wherein the publisher revealed the cast for its animated Super Mario Bros. feature, expected to premiere in late-2022.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Durst
Person
Shigeru Miyamoto
thedigitalfix.com

Seth Rogen’s mum has best reaction to him playing Donkey Kong in new Super Mario Bros movie

Following the news from the latest Nintendo Direct, fans were excited to finally get an update on the new Super Mario Bros. movie, and learn that the upcoming animated movie had chosen to replace the videogame’s long time voice actors in favour of Hollywood A-listers. After learning of her son’s casting as Donkey Kong, Seth Rogen’s mum, Sandy Rogen, took to social media and tweeted a hilarious reaction to the news.
VIDEO GAMES
The Dad

Robin: Complete Heart Block

“During pregnancy, we found out our daughter, Grace, had a rare heart defect called Complete Heart Block. We had weekly ultrasounds and echos to check on her heart, and were warned she might not survive pregnancy. She was a little fighter and made it to delivery at 36 weeks with a heart beat in the 50s. She is our little 4 pound miracle.
HEALTH
The Dad

Experts Reveal Formula To Calculate How Much Halloween Candy You Should Buy

Math was never my strong suit in school. Calculating the area of shapes I’d never even seen seemed like a useless skill, and don’t even get me started on using letters in place of numbers. It was pretty clear I’d never be forced to solve a math problem while stranded on a deserted island without a calculator, but man, did those teachers prepare us just in case. In anticipation of Halloween, however, the experts added a bit of sweetness to the typically unsavory subject of (*groan*) math.
LIFESTYLE
The Dad

Netflix’s Mega-Popular ‘Squid Game’ Has Invaded Roblox, for Better or Worse

My wife and I are almost finished watching the first season of Netflix‘s breakout-hit ‘Squid Game’, and we’re absolutely addicted. For the uninitiated, Squid Game is a nine-episode South Korean thriller where everyday people are offered the opportunity to go to a remote island to play children’s games to earn a ridiculous amount of cash. The problem these people quickly realize is that these games are life or death situations, and the participants are fighting for their lives to win the grand prize. It’s a rollercoaster ride of emotions, to say the least. Jam-packed with ultra-violence and moral dilemmas, it’s not for the faint of heart, but it’s 100% binge-worthy. Apparently, it’s also really popular on the children’s video game Roblox too, which is both hilarious and horrifying all at once.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Mario Bros
The Dad

Limp Bizkit’s New Song Brings “Dad Vibes” in More Ways Than One

Of course, it’s twenty years later, and neither Limp Bizkit nor Fred Durst has the same profile these days. And judging by his most recent appearances, he doesn’t even have the red hat anymore. No, Durst is a dad now, and he looked the part in photos that surfaced from the band’s most recent performances. But seeing Limp Bizkit isn’t the same as hearing them, and now the band is back with a new song: Dad Vibes. Which is exactly what Durst is giving off these days.
MUSIC
The Dad

Twitch Streamer Runs 10k Race in ‘Lord of the Rings’ Orc Armor for Charity

I get winded just getting up from the couch to go to the bathroom. I couldn’t possibly imagine running 10k in Orc armor. Leave it to a Twitch streamer who goes by the name of ‘OrcRun’ to show us all up. Not only does the man (or actual Orc, we never see his face) run extreme distances, he does it all while cosplaying (or maybe it’s just his actual Orc armor because he’s a real Orc) as an Uruk-Hai from Lord of the Rings.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Super Mario
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Instagram
IndieWire

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Grosses $90 Million, the Best Opening Since ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Finally, we have the movie that saved cinema and it’s… “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”? No single film can possibly restore the box office to pre-pandemic levels, but the Sony title opened to $90 million in North America — in short, exactly what history tells us to expect from the Marvel character sequel. Pre-opening estimates of $40 million-$60 million didn’t hint at this result. Instead, Andy Serkis’ film, with Tom Hardy reprising his role as a reporter with superpowers gained from aliens, became the biggest first weekend since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019. And with $130 million,...
MOVIES
The Dad

Dollar Tree To Begin Charging More Than a Dollar

Dollar Tree, where – you guessed it – everything costs a dollar, is reneging on the promise of its name. The store, which originated in Chesapeake, Virginia and started out with just a few locations in Georgia, Tennessee, and Virginia before expanding nationwide, is changing its policy. Some locations will soon begin to see items that cost more than a dollar.
NFL
The Dad

The Dad

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

Who is The Dad? The truth is The Dad is not a person; it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that isn’t always pretty, but more hilarious than you might expect. Some days parenting feels basically impossible, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re not trying to tell you what to do and how to do it. We’re here to help you escape the craziness, take a break, and have a laugh. Sometimes we’ll drop some knowledge but mostly we’re here to have a good time. We’re not always talking about parenting. We’re not gonna preach at ya. The Dad is like hanging out having a beer in your neighbor’s garage… except with more memes. This is what modern fatherhood looks like. We are kind, involved fathers who talk like real people. We tell dad jokes. We aren’t the dad joke. The Dad is for guys, guys with kids. Guys who understand that once you become the dad, life will never be the same.

 https://thedad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy