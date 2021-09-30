CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How has COVID-19 affected your workplace? NSC wants to know

safetyandhealthmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItasca, IL — The National Safety Council is seeking to survey and/or interview its members to learn how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their workplace. NSC wants to know if the pandemic has altered employee mental health and substance use, as well as hear about any innovative workplace changes made in response to the public health crisis.

www.safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

How do COVID-19 vaccines affect type 2 diabetes?

People with diabetes tend to experience mild side effects from COVID-19 vaccination. However, it is important that individuals above a certain age with diabetes receive a COVID-19 vaccine as they have an increased risk of serious complications from the disease. Younger people living with both type 1 and type 2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bunewsservice.com

The hybrid problem: how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting K-12 education

During its onset, Dr. Thalia Krakower anxiously tracked COVID-19 through the news cycle. An internal medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, Krakower knew the virus would inevitably spread to the U.S. When it did, it left her grappling with the constant and ever-evolving question of how best to protect her kids.
ccenterdispatch.com

COPD and the Workplace: Know Your Risks and Take Action

(Family Features) Among the millions of Americans with COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, most can point to smoking as the main reason they got the disease. Yet in about 15% of cases, people get COPD – which makes it hard to breathe and gets worse over time – after being regularly exposed to certain dusts, gases, chemical fumes or other pollutants in the workplace.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ahealthiermichigan.org

How Do You Know If You Need a COVID-19 Test? 

These days, there are lots of different ways that concerns about COVID-19 can creep into our lives. Maybe it’s the persistent cough that you just can’t seem to shake, and you can’t tell if it is a cold or something worse. Or it’s the friend you sat next to at a restaurant recently who says she just tested positive for the virus. It could even be finding out that a neighbor has been hospitalized with the symptoms and trying to remember when the last time was you were in his house. In any of these scenarios and dozens of others, how do you know if you really need to get a COVID-19 test? 
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsc#Covid 19
wxxinews.org

Mary Cariola Center, URMC to study how COVID-19 affects people with disabilities

Two local agencies will work together to help scientists better understand how COVID-19 affects people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Mary Cariola Center in Rochester is participating in a national study led by UR Medicine’s Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience. “This study means the world to us, to our families,...
ROCHESTER, NY
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Cannabis in the workplace: NSC survey identifies employer challenges

Itasca, IL — In light of recently released survey results that reveal significant gaps in knowledge between employees and employers about the safety risks posed by cannabis use in the workplace, the National Safety Council is calling on business leaders to do more to educate and protect their workers. In...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
gponline.com

How has COVID-19 impacted on continuity of care in general practice?

Continuity of care is believed to be the cornerstone of general practice. It is associated with higher patient satisfaction, lower health care costs and even lower mortality. While there may be generational differences in patient attitudes towards continuity, in the wake of overnight adoption of digital and remote consulting at the start of the pandemic, this fundamental aspect of care has been thrown into sharp focus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tsnews.com

How COVID-19 has affected teens’ mental health

Even as many parts of society begin to return to near normal routines, mental health specialists continue to monitor how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the mental health of Americans.Elaine Johannes, the Kansas Health Foundation Distinguished Professor of Community Health at Kansas State University, is especially interested in how teenagers are adjusting to new rules and ways of doing things.“Many of us have had kids at home and we’ve raised some teenagers into adulthood and we understand what happens in that developmental stage where maybe the young person is not sure of their identity, not sure of how well they’re performing compared to peers, and maybe they’re not comfortable in their own skin because they’re growing so quickly – and that all creates anxiety,” Johannes said.In the first few months of the pandemic, the National 4-H Council commissioned a survey that concluded that more than 7 in 10 kids between the ages of 13-19 are struggling with their mental health.Those numbers have seemingly not gotten better in the year since, as the global pandemic creeps toward two years of changed routines.James Roberson, the vice president of programs and innovation for KVC Hospitals – a system that provides children’s psychiatric treatment at facilities in Kansas City, Wichita and Hays – said his organization is seeing an increase of kids who have never sought treatment for mental health previously.“The scary part is what we know about mental health,” he said. “It’s a little different from physical health because we don’t just look at the organic. We look at the context of the child in their environment, and the pandemic has really changed all of their environments.”Roberson said support groups like KVC are working to become more visible in communities, break down the stigma of mental illness and work directly with families.“I have not met a family yet that has regretted having their child engage in therapy,” he said. “The opportunity to get your child in front of a professional who can do an assessment and tell you that everything is okay, keep doing what you’re doing – or to let you know that what they’re feeling is clinical – I think that is really valuable.”Johannes said parents are key to their child’s mental well-being.“It’s really up to the adults to understand their role in modeling, coping, talking about and helping the child to become resilient,” she said. “It’s the adults that can look for positive behaviors that they can support.”Roberson added: “You don’t have to sit back and say, ‘is my child resilient or not resilient?’ No matter how old your child is, they’re actively developing resilience. If you’re present in their lives and you are helping them navigate the problems that they’re facing at school or in relationships…every time you help them solve problems, you’re building their resilience.”Johannes said K-State Research and Extension is working to provide a mental health curriculum to Kansas 4-H Clubs that is a self-guided study on how children can recognize behavioral health in themselves.KVC Hospitals also is hosting a free, three-part webinar series beginning Sept. 13 to help families recognize and cope with mental health issues. That series also is offering free continuing education units for professionals.Recognizing and treating mental health, “is just not that clean and simple,” Roberson said.“We want people to have a sophisticated understanding of how they’re experiencing the world and how people around them support that. And I think teens are ready for this; they’re eager. We as providers and as a state system owe them solutions so that they can be their best selves and live a happy, long life.”
WICHITA, KS
Salt Lake Tribune

Are you a health care worker? Tell The Tribune how COVID-19 denial and misinformation have affected you.

The spread of COVID-19, largely among unvaccinated individuals, has once again pushed Utah’s health care systems to the edge. And now, exhausted health care workers are reportedly facing yet another challenge — aggression from patients and families who deny the seriousness of the coronavirus, object to pandemic precautions or demand certain treatments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFVS12

Doctors researching how COVID-19 can affect brain function

The teens' father says he now wishes his family had gotten vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to their ordeal with the virus. The nation’s largest school system is one of the first in the country to require inoculations for all its staffers. Updated: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT. |
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Itproportal

From the Covid pandemic to the “overtime epidemic": how workplace monitoring technology has to change

With the pandemic forcing many people to work from home for the first time, some business leaders became fearful that productivity would be wounded, with one business leader believing remote working meant “economic ruin”. Ensuring people are ‘productive’ whilst they work from home seems to be at the forefront of many business leaders’ minds. With around 60 percent of large companies now using employee tracking software, it’s clear businesses are eager to keep an eye on what their employees are doing whilst remote working.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy