UNFI - Free Report) saw its shares appreciate 23.7% on Sep 28, as the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings advanced year over year and crushed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While sales were soft, it was mainly due to the tough comparisons with the year-ago period’s major demand spike. Sales, in fact, grew on a sequential basis. Management’s top- and bottom-line guidance for fiscal 2022 indicates growth from fiscal 2021.

