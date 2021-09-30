‘Staggeringly inappropriate’: Outrage as Piers Corbyn protests lockdown at Sarah Everard murder sentencing

Piers Corbyn has triggered outrage after using the publicity around Wayne Couzens’ sentencing for the Sarah Everard case to spread anti-lockdown conspiracy theories.

The charlatan appeared outside the court today brandishing a megaphone, as Couzens was handed a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of the marketing executive in March this year. Everard was abducted in Clapham, south London, while walking home from a friend’s house.

Hijacking a case which has opened debates about the safety of women and institutional failings in the police system, Corbyn claimed that lockdown restrictions made to curb the spread of the virus “were nothing to do with controlling the virus” and “give people the powers and the ability to commit crimes”.

Nearby,inews reports, people shook their heads in disbelief and a member of the public approached him and shouted “how dare you hijack Sarah’s death for your own cause?”

And after news of Corbyn’s unwelcome arrival circulated on social media, people said exactly what they thought of him:

Sentencing Couzens at the Old Bailey, Lord Justice Fulford said Ms Everard’s killing as “devastating” and “tragic” and said it happened in “wholly brutal circumstances”.

He described Couzens’ crimes as “warped, selfish and brutal offending, which was both sexual and homicidal”