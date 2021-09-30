Unmasking strategies to help kids navigate mixed views on face coverings
"Masks are for sissies!" "Where's your mask, know-it-all?" This fall, add comments like these to the list of childhood taunts heard on the playground and in the classroom. Long a polarizing issue among adults, masks have become a source of contention among children and, unfortunately, a perfect set-up for bullying, with children taking many of their cues from things they hear their parents say at home.medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0