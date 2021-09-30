CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists reverse pancreatic cancer progression in 'time machine' made of human cells

By Purdue University
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes pancreatic cancer so deadly is its covert and quick spread. Now, a "time machine" built by Purdue University engineers has shown a way to reverse the course of cancer before it spreads throughout the pancreas. "These findings open up the possibility of designing a new gene therapy or...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 3

