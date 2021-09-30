CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Covid shot mandate boosts vaccination rates

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results are in, and New York's pioneering gamble with mandating COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers has paid off: despite holdouts, the hard-hit state and city has boosted inoculation rates. New York was the first in the nation to order workers to get the shot or face their pay...

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect Monday; religious exemptions are still being questioned

A third booster shot has been approved for all healthcare workers, but the mandate for getting the first dose is Monday, and many healthcare workers haven’t gotten it. Attorney at Leeds Brown Law, Rick Ostrove, says it’s up to the employer to handle an employee’s refusal, but the state will take action against the employer if it isn’t handled.
Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
New York Governor Hochul Urges Vaccination Based on Religious Grounds: ‘God Wants You To Be Vaccinated’

With only a day until the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers goes into effect in New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul expressed some strong words for the unvaccinated on Sunday. Hochul delivered a talk at a ceremony at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, telling the congregation that God wants them to be vaccinated, The Western Journal reported.
Murphy pushes COVID booster as breakthrough infections rise in NJ

Governor Phil Murphy says the number of breakthrough infections continue to rise in New Jersey as the state remains "under assault" from the COVID Delta variant. Almost 5.8 million people who live, work or go to school in New Jersey are considered fully-vaccinated with the two dose regimen of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot dose of the Johnson and Johnson drug.
New York braces for possible hospital staff shortages due to COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers

Some of the nation’s most aggressive COVID-19 vaccine mandates are scheduled to take effect Monday in New York amid continued resistance from some to the shots, leaving hospitals and nursing homes across the state and schools in New York City bracing for possible staff shortages. Many health care workers, including support staff such as cleaners, […]
Gov. Newsom Unveils Plan To Vaccinate California School Kids And Employees

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13/AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, a plan that will have all elementary through high school students get the shots once the vaccine gains final approval from the U.S. government for different age groups. The government has fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and over but only granted an emergency authorization for anyone 12 to 15. Once federal regulators fully approve the vaccine for that group, the state will require students in seventh through 12th grades to get vaccinated in both public and private schools, Newsom’s...
