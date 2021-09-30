High dose of concentrated therapy produces several lasting benefits for children with cerebral palsy

Attending to the refractive needs of patients with cortical vision loss can significantly improve quality of life. Photo: Getty Images. Click image to enlarge. Cerebral visual impairment (CVI) is the leading cause of bilateral vision problems in children from developed countries, yet a new study conducted at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center found that 10% of kids with this condition weren’t prescribed glasses even though they had refractive error that warranted correction. Considering prescribing patterns in this pediatric population, children with less severe CVI weren’t as likely to have significant refractive error, but they were still given glasses, while children with more severe CVI weren’t prescribed glasses, despite having notable refractive error. The latter group had other complicating factors including an inability to tolerate glasses.

