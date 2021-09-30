CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

High dose of concentrated therapy produces several lasting benefits for children with cerebral palsy

By National Institutes of Health
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren with hemiparetic cerebral palsy, a movement disorder that affects use of one side of the body, showed improved use of the arm and hand after receiving a high dose of Constraint-Induced Movement Therapy (CIMT) in a clinical trial funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study, published in Pediatrics, suggests that the more intensive level of CIMT-3-hour sessions, five days a week for four weeks—produced the most noticeable and longer lasting improvements. A moderate dose—2.5-hour sessions, three days a week for four weeks-did not produce gains significantly greater than the control group, which received a standard combination of physical and occupational therapy.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewofoptometry.com

Kids with Severe Cerebral VI Less Likely to be Prescribed Glasses

Attending to the refractive needs of patients with cortical vision loss can significantly improve quality of life. Photo: Getty Images. Click image to enlarge. Cerebral visual impairment (CVI) is the leading cause of bilateral vision problems in children from developed countries, yet a new study conducted at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center found that 10% of kids with this condition weren’t prescribed glasses even though they had refractive error that warranted correction. Considering prescribing patterns in this pediatric population, children with less severe CVI weren’t as likely to have significant refractive error, but they were still given glasses, while children with more severe CVI weren’t prescribed glasses, despite having notable refractive error. The latter group had other complicating factors including an inability to tolerate glasses.
HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Why are children less susceptible to severe COVID?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Children have had a reduced risk not only of developing severe COVID-19 but also of being infected by SARS-CoV-2 in the...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#Occupational Therapy#Clinical Study#Child Health#Pediatrics#Nih#Nichd#Children#Hand Movement Project#Hemiparetic
physiciansweekly.com

Guideline Addresses Physical Function in Cerebral Palsy Patients

THURSDAY, Sept. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) – For children and young people with cerebral palsy, interventions should focus on active practice of the client’s goals to improve physical function, according to a clinical practice guideline published online Sept. 21 in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology. Michelle Jackman, Ph.D., from the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Intestinal drug shown to boost memory and cognition

The development of drugs to treat cognitive problems in patients with mental illness may be a step closer after a team of researchers discovered that an existing drug—used to treat constipation—may be able to boost our ability to think more clearly. Severe psychiatric disorders can have a devastating impact on...
SCIENCE
williamsonhomepage.com

New clinic in Franklin specializes in therapy treatment for children with autism

A new autism therapy center that recently opened in Franklin is now enrolling Williamson County children and teens with autism. Autism in Motion Clinics says it provides high-quality, life-changing Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to children ages 18 months to 18 years that have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. ABA...
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Acute myocarditis rare after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination in adults

(HealthDay)—Acute myocarditis is rare in adults who receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, with an incidence of 5.8 cases per 1 million individuals after the second dose, according to a research letter published online Oct. 4 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Anthony Simone, M.D., from the Kaiser...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Shear-wave elastography for interventional monitoring of pediatric Budd-Chiari syndrome

According to ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), liver stiffness measurements (LSM) obtained by 2D shear-wave elastography (SWE) may serve as a useful quantitative adjunct to Color Doppler ultrasound (CDUS) in monitoring children with chronic Budd-Chiari syndrome (BCS) for disease recurrence after percutaneous interventional treatment. "LSM decreased significantly after image-guided...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Novel neural stimulation protocol for treating chronic pain

Any pain you experience is all in your head—really. When we feel pain in response to a stimulus, whether stubbing a toe, burning a finger, or something more severe, the feeling of pain is the result of a complex signaling pathway in the nervous system. Pain starts with a stimulus...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New treatments for Alzheimer's and stroke revealed in several new studies

The results of three new studies indicate there could be new treatments for Alzheimer's and stroke. One study reveals a possible link between gum disease and Alzheimer's. Two other studies explore how the substance sovateltide shows promise for treating neurodegenerative disorders. The research data will be presented virtually October 4–7 at the Seventeenth International Conference on Endothelin (ET-17), hosted and organized by the American Physiological Society (APS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheAtlantaVoice

High blood pressure in young adults is linked to smaller brain sizes and dementia, a study finds

High blood pressure in young adults is linked to smaller brain size and increased risk of dementia, a new study has found. Adults who were diagnosed with hypertension between ages 35 to 44 had smaller brain sizes and were more likely to be diagnosed with dementia compared to adults their age with normal blood pressure, according to a study published […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Lipid-Lowering Therapy Benefits Patients with PAD

A study finds that lipid-lowering therapy is associated with a significant reduction in major adverse limb events (MALE), which has important clinical implications for patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) who are at increased risk of MALE. This meta-analysis focused on identifying randomized studies that evaluated the use of lipid-lowering...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
quintdaily.com

5 Benefits of IV Therapy

IV drip therapy is considered the most efficient method to deliver nutrients and medications. Supplements are directly administered into the vein to the bloodstream. Nutrients are available for immediate use in the body. This method speeds up the effectiveness of the treatment. IV drips such as nad medical ensure 100%...
WEIGHT LOSS
CBS Miami

National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 may trigger hyperglycemia and worsen disease by harming fat cells

COVID-19 may bring high risks of severe disease and death in many patients by disrupting key metabolic signals and thereby triggering hyperglycemia, according to a new study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian. In the study, reported Sept. 15 in Cell Metabolism, the researchers found that hyperglycemia—having high...
PUBLIC HEALTH
momjunction.com

What Is Child Occupational Therapy? Benefits And How It Works

Occupational therapy (OT) is a treatment for problems associated with movement and coordination. It helps improve several skills that are needed to carry out everyday tasks, such as writing and getting dressed. These skills include fine and gross motor skills, motor planning, coordination, balance, and self-regulation skills. Read the post...
KIDS
Daily Reflector

ECU Notes: Occupational therapy provides screenings, activities for children

Students and faculty in the East Carolina University College of Allied Health Sciences’ Department of Occupational Therapy provided free screenings, educational games and activities for children on Sept. 18 during the Fun Fair for All at Boyd Lee Park in Greenville. The occupational therapy department partnered with Kinetic Pediatric Therapy,...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy