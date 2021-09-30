High dose of concentrated therapy produces several lasting benefits for children with cerebral palsy
Children with hemiparetic cerebral palsy, a movement disorder that affects use of one side of the body, showed improved use of the arm and hand after receiving a high dose of Constraint-Induced Movement Therapy (CIMT) in a clinical trial funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study, published in Pediatrics, suggests that the more intensive level of CIMT-3-hour sessions, five days a week for four weeks—produced the most noticeable and longer lasting improvements. A moderate dose—2.5-hour sessions, three days a week for four weeks-did not produce gains significantly greater than the control group, which received a standard combination of physical and occupational therapy.medicalxpress.com
