Reprogramming glial cells into neurons reduces the rate of epileptic seizures in mice

By King's College London
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from researchers at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), in collaboration with the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London, has found that cellular reprogramming can help to reduce epileptic seizures in mice. The study, published today in Cell...

IN THIS ARTICLE
