Patriots captains react to loss of RB James White

By Andy Hart
James White is a respected leader and playmaker for the Patriots. There is no question losing him for the season to a hip injury hurts New England. But according to his fellow captains, the loss runs deeper than anyone might think.

NESN

James White Injury: How Lengthy Absence Would Impact Patriots Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — With James White potentially facing a length injury absence, the New England Patriots suddenly might be regretting that Sony Michel trade. But that’s a different conversation from the one we’re about to have. Plus, Michel is gone and isn’t coming back. White left in the first quarter...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Patriots Personnel Report: How the Pats adjusted without James White

The Patriots knew they were going up against a stout Saints run defense, so it makes sense that they really aired it out for the first time with Mac Jones at quarterback. Problem is, they lost arguably their most reliable pass-catcher and had less-than-stellar results. Running back James White departed...
NFL
cbslocal.com

James White Suffers Hip Injury, Carted To Locker Room In Patriots’ Game Vs. Saints

FOXBORO (CBS) — The first bit of positive news for the Patriots — a first down early in the second quarter — brought with it a significant dose of bad news. Veteran running back James White, who had just picked up six yards to convert a third-and-3 from the New England 27-yard line, stayed down after being tackled out of bounds on the Saints’ sideline. White had grabbed at his left hamstring after being tackled.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Eight free agent running backs the Patriots could add while James White is out

The Patriots could be without running back James White for the foreseeable future. White suffered a hip injury early in Sunday’s loss, and is ‘out indefinitely’ with an IR stay possible, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Losing White for any period of time does a lot more than just...
NFL
NESN

James White Injury Sparks Concern On Twitter During Patriots Vs. Saints

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. James White suffered a hip injury Sunday during the New England Patriots’ Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. It didn’t look good, as the Patriots running back was carted off the field in the second...
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots' James White: Multi-week absence expected

White suffered a subluxation of the hip Week 3 against the Saints and will be out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Rapoport adds that White is undergoing further testing, but the receiving back likely will have to go on IR, which would entail an absence no shorter than three weeks. White almost certainly will miss Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and additional time on top of that.
NFL
