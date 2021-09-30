Patriots captains react to loss of RB James White

BOSTON (CBS) — In the locker room, in the meeting rooms, in the huddle, and on the field, there may be no more important Patriots player right now than James White. That’s why, when the veteran running back stayed down after getting tackled in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Saints, the effect across the Patriots’ roster was immediately seen. Every player in the team comes over to see James White, the captain who garners such respect. pic.twitter.com/RbHpA38iDn — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 26, 2021 Lots of players came out to see James White before he was carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/WbKKHXxdLe —...

