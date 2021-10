BOSTON (CBS) — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users were unable to access the sites Monday in a major outage. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble access our apps and products,” the company tweeted. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.” Facebook said they were aware of the outage at about 12:20 p.m. It was about six hours before the apps were up and running again. To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to...

