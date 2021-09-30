Police: 83-Year-Old Man’s Mobility Scooter Stolen From Brooklyn Yard

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an 83-year-old man had his electric mobility scooter stolen from the front yard of a building in Brooklyn.

The iLiving i3 scooter was valued at $1,900.

Police said it was stolen around 2:15 p.m. on September 16 from a yard on Myrtle Avenue near Troutman Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect riding the scooter down the sidewalk.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.