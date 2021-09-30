Special Weather Statement issued for Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Waupaca by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-30 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Waupaca DENSE FOG IMPACTING TRAVEL ACROSS NORTHEAST WISCONSIN Areas of dense fog, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less, will continue across northeast Wisconsin until around 10 am, followed by rapidly improving conditions. Motorists traveling across northeast Wisconsin can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. Remember to slow down, turn on your low-beam headlights, and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.alerts.weather.gov
