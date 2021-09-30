CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The best online sales today: Apple AirPods Max, Instant Pot, Oxo and more

By Chelsea Stone
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN — Today, you’ll find a deal on Apple AirPods Max, Oxo gadgets and savings on Marmot. All that and more below. Apple AirPods Max ($469.99, originally $549; woot.com) Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Woot! right now for Prime users. AirPods Max are down to $469.99 in pink and green — about $80 off their usual price, and all you have to do is log in to your Prime account. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; it’s already selling out quick.y.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect plus top offers available now

Walmart's Black Friday deals aren't too far off with Black Friday just two months away, and this year we expect Walmart's Black Friday sale to be the biggest we've seen yet. Easily one of the best Black Friday sales of the year, Walmart's biggest holiday sale offers site wide discounts on pretty much every type of product you can think of. From deals on electronics to sales on beauty products, Walmart's Black Friday sale will cover thousands of products and bring massive discounts site wide.
SHOPPING
BobVila

11 Winter Supplies to Stock Up on Now, Before They Sell Out

The pandemic has caused supply chain issues and shortages in a number of different industries, from air conditioners and kitchen appliances to cars, computer chips and lumber. Due to worker shortages, overwhelmed ports, and resource demands, many products that are typically readily available have become hard to find. Investment bank Raymond James anticipates that these problems will worsen in the latter half of 2021 before they start to improve.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Airpods#Oxo#Apple Products#Wi Fi#Macy
E! News

Coach Is Having a Secret Sale With Items Starting at $9

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Taste Of Home

If You See This on a Sam’s Club Price Tag, Stock Up Now

It’s frustrating when an item you love is discontinued at a store you frequent. Like these things Aldi won’t sell anymore and things Costco won’t sell anymore, products come and go, sometimes leaving disgruntled shoppers. But when it comes to Sam’s Club, there’s a simple marker that you can use to identify a product that’s not long for the retail world. All you have to do is look at the tag on the shelf below it.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
MLive.com

Coach Outlet clearance sale, up to 70% off handbags, wallets, backpacks

Coach Outlet’s clearance sale offers up to 70% off bags, backpacks, wallets, and more. Featuring an array of premium Coach products at irresistible outlet prices, this clearance event makes for the perfect excuse to snag a new accessory for fall. Coach is a global fashion house inspired by the freedom...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

The Best Walmart Black Friday Sales We Expect to See in 2021

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and if your favorite part of Thanksgiving weekend is the shopping, then you know it's crucial to plan ahead so that you can snag the best deals on Black Friday. Of course, Walmart is one of the most popular places to shop amazing deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday — you can expect to find major discounts on everything from kitchen appliances, smart home devices, bedding, TVs, air fryers and more at the retailer's website and brick-and-mortar stores. So we highly suggest taking a break from planning your Thanksgiving meal to read our guide to finding the best Black Friday 2021 deals at Walmart.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: When does the sale start and what offers should you expect?

It might only be October but here at IndyBest our savings-obsessed minds are already turning towards that great monolith of shopping: Black Friday.While there are deals to be had on everything from alcohol to games consoles, the sales bonanza is of particular interest to those of us who have just moved house – or had a big appliance go kaput – because fridge freezers, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, washing machines and more often see huge discounts as part of the pre-festive frenzy.With trusted retailers such as Currys, John Lewis, Argos and Amazon all jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon,...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a FLASH SALE on Apple products today

Right now, Amazon has a huge flash sale on some of the most popular Apple-based products out there. If you’re in the market for new AirPods, a new Apple Watch, iPad, or even a new MacBook, there’s something for everyone here. With plenty of options to check out, we’ve narrowed down the pick of the bunch so you can instantly focus on the best prices on Apple gadgets without any hassle. There’s sure to be something here to enrich your life. As always, be quick though as stock is likely to be limited at this price.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Apple delays upgraded ‘Find My’ integrations for high-end AirPods Pro and Max

Apple has delayed the full Find My integrations for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max until later this fall. Users can still use ‘Find My’ to locate their lost AirPods that are within the Bluetooth range of their devices, but the high-end AirPods will also tap into the full power of the ‘Find My’ network later this autumn.
ELECTRONICS
bestproducts.com

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Review: The Best iPhones Yet

The range-topping iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — the third consecutive iPhone duo to rock the “Pro” tag — are, yet again, Apple’s most feature-packed phones to date. The successors to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max deliver consequential hardware improvements while retaining the same design and luxurious workmanship. In addition to the mandatory chip upgrade, new features include a ProMotion Super Retina XDR display with a high refresh rate, and an even better camera system.
CELL PHONES
CNN

CNN

666K+
Followers
103K+
Post
550M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy