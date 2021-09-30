CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Marinette County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-30 10:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County PATCHY DENSE FOG IMPACTING TRAVEL ACROSS NORTHEAST WISCONSIN Patchy dense fog, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less, will continue across parts of northeast Wisconsin until around 11 am, followed by rapidly improving conditions. Motorists traveling across northeast Wisconsin, especially near the bayshore, can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. Remember to slow down, turn on your low-beam headlights, and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.

alerts.weather.gov

The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said its new regulation will...
POTUS
Reuters

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp reconnecting after nearly six-hour outage

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp lit up again late on Monday afternoon Eastern time after a nearly six-hour outage that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services. Facebook apologized but did not immediately explain what caused the failure, the...
INTERNET
Reuters

Taiwan says needs to be on alert for China's military activities

TAIPEI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, after 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Monday. The world has also seen that China is violating regional peace and pressuring Taiwan,...
POLITICS
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS

