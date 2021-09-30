Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 10:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County PATCHY DENSE FOG IMPACTING TRAVEL ACROSS NORTHEAST WISCONSIN Patchy dense fog, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less, will continue across parts of northeast Wisconsin until around 11 am, followed by rapidly improving conditions. Motorists traveling across northeast Wisconsin, especially near the bayshore, can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. Remember to slow down, turn on your low-beam headlights, and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.