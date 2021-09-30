CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

CVS Health investing $25M in Louisiana affordable housing

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3oMP_0cCvoDpZ00

CVS Health announced it will invest $25 million to build 224 affordable housing units for families and seniors in Louisiana.

That will include affordable housing in Opelousas and New Orleans, Louisiana.

This investment, they say, is part of the company’s commitment to address racial inequity and social determinants of health in underserved communities.

“When people have access to high-quality, affordable housing, it puts them in a better position to take care of their health and manage chronic disease,” said David Casey, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, CVS Health. “As part of our commitment to address social justice and racial inequity, we're addressing social determinants of health at the community level, which is where we can make a meaningful and lasting impact.”

CVS Health says it will work to build a new 32-unit development, Country Ridge Estates in Opelousas. The apartments will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at a reduced rate with eight units set-aside for single-parent families and two units for those experiencing homelessness

CVS Health will also be working with Gulf Coast Housing Partnership (GCHP) and its partner Alembic Community Development to build a 192-unit affordable housing development located at 1300 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard and 1801 Thalia Street in New Orleans.

GCHP is a regional real estate development company based in New Orleans that focuses on producing affordable and mixed-income communities and developing complementary commercial and community space.

According to a recent report from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition in July, rent is out of reach for most low-wage workers in every state. In Louisiana, data compiled from the Louisiana Housing Corporation indicate that 45% of renters devote more than 35% of their household income to rent – the fifth highest in the country.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

Four Ochsner locations voted best places to work

Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, MTS Physical Therapy, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics have all been selected by Modern Healthcare as 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year’s 150 winners, in alphabetical order, is available here .
KAPLAN, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
City
Opelousas, LA
Opelousas, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Opelousas, LA
Business
KATC News

Lafayette school board to consider changes to COVID protocols

The Lafayette Parish School Board will consider tying its mask policy to state mandates on Wednesday. Currently, the board's COVID protocol requires all employees and all students to wear masks. A proposed change would make masks optional - unless the governor or the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education have issued a mandate to wear them.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Sugarcane grinding season underway in Acadiana

The Franklin Fire Department is reminding Louisianans that sugarcane grinding season is now underway. Officials ask that drivers be prepared for the increased number of trucks and tractors on the road. They also remind drivers that slippery conditions are possible when the road is wet.
FRANKLIN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Cvs Health#Country Ridge Estates
KATC News

Why Do Businesses Close in Acadiana?

Several businesses in the area have taken a hit from the pandemic. With business closures continuing, we took an in depth look at the cause of business closures in Acadiana. We wanted to know if this on going trend can be reversed.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy