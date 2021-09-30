A two-vehicle collision injured 2 people near Ravenna (Ravenna, MI) Nationwide Report

On Wednesday morning, two people suffered injuries after a two-vehicle accident near Ravenna.

The incident took place at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Avenue and Gooding Street in Chester Township, southwest of Ravenna. The early reports showed that a woman was traveling westbound on Gooding Street when her vehicle crashed into a tractor from behind.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A two-vehicle collision injured 2 people near Ravenna

September 30, 2021