CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ravenna, MI

A two-vehicle collision injured 2 people near Ravenna (Ravenna, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaDcV_0cCvnrjU00
A two-vehicle collision injured 2 people near Ravenna (Ravenna, MI)Nationwide Report

On Wednesday morning, two people suffered injuries after a two-vehicle accident near Ravenna.

The incident took place at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Avenue and Gooding Street in Chester Township, southwest of Ravenna. The early reports showed that a woman was traveling westbound on Gooding Street when her vehicle crashed into a tractor from behind.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A two-vehicle collision injured 2 people near Ravenna

September 30, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Ravenna, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run accident killed 1 person on I-5 near Lake City Way (Seattle, WA)

On early Saturday morning, a 38-year-old moped driver died after a hit-and-run crash on I-5 that led to the closure of all southbound lanes. As per the initial information, the man was traveling south on I-5 close to Lake City Way and was improperly changing lanes. Just then, the vehicle crashed into a Toyota Prius. The impact ejected the rider form the vehicle and he got hit by another vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mi Rrb
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash in Blythe led to injuries (Blythe, GA)

A two-vehicle crash in Blythe led to injuries (Blythe, GA)Nationwide Report. Injuries were reported after a two-vehicle collision in Blythe. As per the initial information, the incident took place near the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Highway 88, just outside of Hephzibah. Authorities confirmed that the crash led to injuries.
BLYTHE, GA
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle collision killed 1 person on I-10 (New Orleans, LA)

A two-vehicle collision killed 1 person on I-10 (New Orleans, LA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on I-10. As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place a little after midnight on I-10 near the Elysian Fields exit. The early reports showed that the man was driving a pickup truck on I-10 when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

At least one person hurt after a semi-truck rolls onto its side at Ellensburg roundabout (Ellensburg, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, an accident involving a semi-truck blocked the area of W University Way and W Dolarway Drive, west of Central Washington University. A traffic issue may persist for a while at this roundabout, where a massive semi-truck fell over on its side and blocked the road. Authorities advised the motorists to avoid the west interchange and urged anyone passing through the area to find an alternate route. Traffic crews, medics, police, and Washington State Troopers are currently on the scene to assess the damage, tend to the injured individuals, and direct traffic away.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy