CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

New strategy achieves electric insulator polyethylene with high thermal conductivity and dielectric strength

nanowerk.com
 6 days ago

(Nanowerk Spotlight) Polymers are ideal for energy storage for transportation due to their light weight, scalability, low-cost manufacturing, and high dielectric strength. Dielectrics are materials that do not conduct electricity, but when exposed to an electric field, store electricity. They can release energy very quickly to satisfy engine start-ups or to convert the direct current in batteries to the alternating current needed to drive motors.

www.nanowerk.com

Comments / 0

Related
nanowerk.com

Silicon anodes muscle in on battery technology

(Nanowerk News) Silicon is a staple of the digital revolution, shunting loads of signals on a device that’s likely just inches from your eyes at this very moment. Now, that same plentiful, cheap material is becoming a serious candidate for a big role in the burgeoning battery business. It’s especially attractive because it’s able to hold 10 times as much energy in an important part of a battery, the anode, than widely used graphite.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

3D structure of artificially designed protein nanoparticle TIP60 elucidated by cryo-electron microscopy

(Nanowerk News) Nanoparticles and nanocages are attractive materials that may be applied in color agents, catalysts, and drug delivery. For real-world use, it is necessary to produce a large number of nanoparticles of uniform size and shape, but thus far, nanoparticle formation methods using metals have been widely researched, and the formation of nanoparticles with a certain shape and size have been realized. However, it is not easy to create a group of uniform nanoparticles with the same structure at the atomic level.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

How flawed diamonds lead to flawless quantum networks

(Nanowerk News) The color in a diamond comes from a defect, or “vacancy,” where there is a missing carbon atom in the crystal lattice. Vacancies have long been of interest to electronics researchers because they can be used as ‘quantum nodes’ or points that make up a quantum network for the transfer of data.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Graphene sensor specifically and precisely detects gas molecules

(Nanowerk News) Sensors are omnipresent in vehicles or smartphones, research laboratories and industrial facilities. They capture certain physical or chemical properties, such as pressure, strain, or gas molecules, and transmit the data to processing. Further development of sensors, hence, is of decisive importance to technological progress. Sensors are characterized by...
ENGINEERING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Berger
nanowerk.com

Multistep mechanism of nanostructure formation in liquid crystal

(Nanowerk News) Most of our daily commodities, such as plastics, alloys and processed foods, are provided as solids, and they are often processed by a controlled cooling process from a liquid mixture to a solid. Liquid crystals, solutions, polymers, and biomaterials form a wide variety of structural patterns arising from differences in the cooling processes. These patterns provide a diversity of functions, and can significantly influence the properties of solid products.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Sandwich-style construction: towards ultra-low-energy exciton electronics

(Nanowerk News) A new ‘sandwich-style’ fabrication process placing a semiconductor only one atom thin between two mirrors has allowed Australian researchers to make a significant step towards ultra-low energy electronics based on the light-matter hybrid particles exciton-polaritons. The breakthrough (Nature Communications, "Motional narrowing, ballistic transport, and trapping of room-temperature exciton...
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Using nanogenerators to power electronics with mechanical motion

(Nanowerk News) Since the discovery of piezoelectric materials that generate electricity from mechanical motion, there has been an interest to develop energy generators to develop self-sufficient electronics. However, many of these materials have poor dielectric properties and do not retain their polarized charge. Now researchers develop a composite film made...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Current#Electric Power#Electrical Equipment#Electric Potential#Department Of Chemistry#The University At Buffalo#Ub
nanowerk.com

Unprecedented view of a single catalyst nanoparticle at work

(Nanowerk News) A DESY-led research team has been using high-intensity X-rays to observe a single catalyst nanoparticle at work. The experiment has revealed for the first time how the chemical composition of the surface of an individual nanoparticle changes under reaction conditions, making it more active. The team led by...
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Correlated electrons 'tango' in a perovskite oxide at the extreme quantum limit

(Nanowerk News) A team led by the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has found a rare quantum material in which electrons move in coordinated ways, essentially “dancing.” Straining the material creates an electronic band structure that sets the stage for exotic, more tightly correlated behavior – akin to tangoing – among Dirac electrons, which are especially mobile electric charge carriers that may someday enable faster transistors.
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

Molecular burdocks: peptides guide self-assembly on the micrometre scale

(Nanowerk News) Sometimes even small forces can make comparatively big things happen: In a study in Angewandte Chemie ("Evaporation-Induced Self-Assembly of Small Peptide-Conjugated Silica Nanoparticles"), scientists from the Faculty of Chemistry at the University of Vienna showed how short peptides can trigger the self-assembly of comparatively large nanoparticles into new structures on the micrometre scale.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

New catalysts for fuel cells: efficient and with consistently high quality

(Nanowerk News) Fuel cells are typically applied to generate electrical energy from hydrogen or methanol. Nanoscale catalysts get the process going - but until now, the quality of these materials has varied significantly. The CAN research division of the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research IAP eliminated these problems: With an optimized catalyst and continuous, reproducible production process with very good control over the material properties.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Intrinsic nanostructure induced ultralow thermal conductivity yields enhanced thermoelectric performance in Zintl phase EuZnSb

The Zintl thermoelectric phase Eu2ZnSb2 has a remarkable combination of high mobility and low thermal conductivity that leads to good thermoelectric performance. The key feature of this compound is a crystal structure that has a Zn-site with a 50% occupancy. Here we use comparison of experimental thermal conductivity measurements and first principles thermal conductivity calculations to characterize the thermal conductivity reduction. We find that partial ordering, characterized by local order, but Zn-site disorder on longer scales, leads to an intrinsic nanostructuring induced reduction in thermal conductivity, while retaining electron mobility. This provides a direction for identifying Zintl compounds with ultralow lattice thermal conductivity and good electrical conductivity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Phonons, electrons and thermal transport in Planckian high T materials

The room-temperature thermal diffusivity of high Tc materials is dominated by phonons. This allows the scattering of phonons by electrons to be discerned. We argue that the measured strength of this scattering suggests a converse Planckian scattering of electrons by phonons across the room-temperature phase diagram of these materials. Consistent with this conclusion, the temperature derivative of the resistivity of strongly overdoped cuprates is noted to show a kink at a little below 200 K that we argue should be understood as the onset of a high-temperature Planckian T-linear scattering of electrons by classical phonons. This kink continuously disappears toward optimal doping, even while strong scattering of phonons by electrons remains visible in the thermal diffusivity, sharpening the long-standing puzzle of the lack of a feature in the T-linear resistivity at optimal doping associated with the onset of phonon scattering.
PHYSICS
pv-magazine.com

Triple Solar unveils new photovoltaic thermal panel for heat-pump houses

Netherlands-based Triple Solar BV has launched a new photovoltaic thermal (PVT) module for use in rooftop projects on houses equipped with water-to-water or PVT heat pumps. The M3 panel is available in two versions: a device with a size of 2,131×1,055×65 mm and an output of 450 W; and a module with a size of 1,791×1,055×65 mm and a power of 375 W.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Electrical and dielectric parameters in TiO-NW/Ge-NW heterostructure MOS device synthesized by glancing angle deposition technique

This paper reports the catalyst-free coaxial TiO2/Ge-nanowire (NW) heterostructure synthesis using the glancing angle deposition (GLAD) technique integrated into an electron beam evaporator. The frequency and voltage dependence of the capacitance–voltage (C–V) and conductance–voltage (G/ω–V) characteristics of an Ag/TiO2-NW/Ge-NW/Si device over a wide range of frequency (10 kHz–5 MHz) and voltage (− 5 V to + 5 V) at room temperature were investigated. The study established strong dependence on the applied frequency and voltage bias. Both C–V and G/ω–V values showed wide dispersion in depletion region due to interface defect states (Dit) and series resistance (Rs). The C and G/ω value decreases with an increase in applied frequency. The voltage and frequency-dependent Dit and Rs were calculated from the Hill-Coleman and Nicollian–Brews methods, respectively. It is observed that the overall Dit and Rs for the device decrease with an increase in the frequency at different voltages. The dielectric properties such as dielectric constant (\(\upepsilon\)′), loss (\(\upepsilon\)″) and loss tangent (tan δ) were determined from the C–V and G/ω–V measurements. It is observed that \(\upepsilon\)′, \(\upepsilon\)″ decreases with the increase in frequency. Therefore, the proposed MOS structure provides a promising alternative approach to enhance the device capability in the opto-electronics industry.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Blockchain technology could provide secure communications for robot teams

(Nanowerk News) Imagine a team of autonomous drones equipped with advanced sensing equipment, searching for smoke as they fly high above the Sierra Nevada mountains. Once they spot a wildfire, these leader robots relay directions to a swarm of firefighting drones that speed to the site of the blaze. But...
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Smuggling light through opaque materials

(Nanowerk News) Electrical engineers at Duke University have discovered that changing the physical shape of a class of materials commonly used in electronics and near- and mid-infrared photonics —chalcogenide glasses— can extend their use into the visible and ultraviolet parts of electromagnetic spectrum. Already commercially used in detectors, lenses and...
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Tuning chemical reactions with light

(Nanowerk News) The chemical industry consumes a lot of energy, not only to initiate reactions but also to separate products from by-products. In a promising emerging field of research, scientists worldwide are trying to use nanoscale antennas to capture and concentrate light into tiny volumes in order to initiate chemical reactions more efficiently and sustainably.
CHEMISTRY
atlantanews.net

Camera Connectivity Market 2021 Global - Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Strength, Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com adds "Camera Connectivity Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027" to its research database. The market research and insights study cover all the factors that are expected to influence the market during the forecast period, as well as their implications for market growth. The research report delves deeply into current and future trends, as well as market size, share, status, and revenue growth. Camera Connectivity market research and analysis uses global research analysis to help clients predict investment in an emerging market, market share expansion, or the success of a new product. The format of this report displays a solid understanding of the business environment and sector. Nonetheless, this global research report was completed in a timely and effective manner.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy