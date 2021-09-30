An innovative way to deliver drugs using nanocrystals
(Nanowerk News) Monash University researchers have used advanced techniques at ANSTO to investigate the production of new, elongated polymer nanocapsules with a high payload of drug nanocrystals to potentially increase drug targetability, and also decrease dosage frequency and side effects (Colloids and Surfaces B: Biointerfaces, "PEGylation and surface functionalization of liposomes containing drug nanocrystals for cell-targeted delivery").www.nanowerk.com
