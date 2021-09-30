CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An innovative way to deliver drugs using nanocrystals

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Monash University researchers have used advanced techniques at ANSTO to investigate the production of new, elongated polymer nanocapsules with a high payload of drug nanocrystals to potentially increase drug targetability, and also decrease dosage frequency and side effects (Colloids and Surfaces B: Biointerfaces, "PEGylation and surface functionalization of liposomes containing drug nanocrystals for cell-targeted delivery").

