Marietta, GA

Local School Surpasses Peers in Testing

valdostatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Marietta Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. The early investigation indicates that at 6:53 a.m., there was a carjacking near 1438 Peachtree Street in Atlanta. A man, later identified as Trent Andrew Emry, age 29, of Canton, GA, had just attempted to carjack someone else. Emry was armed with a bow and arrow. At approximately 7:45 a.m., a Cobb County Police Officer responded to a vehicle crash involving Emry at South Marietta Parkway and Atlanta Street in Marietta, Georgia. The vehicle crashed into a bridge support for a CSX rail line that passes over South Marietta Parkway. Emry got out of the passenger’s side of the vehicle with the bow and arrow and pointed it at the Cobb County officer. A Marietta Police Department officer had arrived on scene to back up the Cobb County Police officer. One of the officers fired at least one round, hitting Emry.

valdostatoday.com

