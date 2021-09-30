CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAFS Luke: 'I Found Out Morag Had Said I Wasn't What She Wanted While Watching The Show'

By Bonnie McLaren
Grazia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring lockdown three, for many of us, Married At First Sight Australia was the TV to get us through. Hundreds of thousands were completely captivated by the series, airing on E4, which saw strangers walk down the aisle and navigate married life in the weeks afterwards (with a lot of added drama). In fact, the import was so successful, it was announced shortly afterwards that the UK series would be revamped to give the Aus version a run for its money.

Cosmopolitan

Morag from MAFS UK speaks out over her argument with Joshua

Married At First Sight UK has been one drama after another, with last night's dinner party causing a major kick-off between Morag, Joshua and Amy. Forget Cyrell and Martha from MAFSA, because the British participants are giving as good as they get. During Monday's episode [20 September], things took a turn between Joshua, Morag and Amy, when Morag brought up historic DMs she'd allegedly received from Joshua.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

MAFS Star Josh Breaks Silence On Morag Messages

We don’t have too long of Married At First Sight left, but the drama hasn’t stopped coming. One of the biggest rows on the show is between Morag and Josh, with the pair coming to blows in the very final dinner party. Watch the video below. For those of us...
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

MAFS: Why Oh Why Did Experts Match Marilyse And Franky, When He Said He'd Prefer A Woman Without Children?

Following a month of theatrics, it's finally crunch time on Married At First Sight UK. The couples are in their final week, and it's time to cross the bridge of whether they should stay married after the 'experiment' - or block each other on social media, hastily divorce and never speak to each other again. We're not going to lie, we don't have the highest hopes for most of the couples - apart from maybe Tayah and Adam, and Matt and Dan, who could prove us wrong.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Grazia

'Marilyse Needs To Dump Franky And Run' MAFS Viewers React To Last Night's Episode

It's the final vows on Married At First Sight UK. Bets are on which couples are actually going to stay together. Despite their differences, are Luke and Morag going to make it? Are Matt and Dan going to decide on where to live together? Has Josh done enough to reassure Amy their relationship deserves a chance? Are Tayah and Adam actually love's young dream? (In answer to the last question, probably - the pair revealed last night that they were expecting... A puppy.)
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paul C#E4#Aussie#Australian
Grazia

Married At First Sight UK: Luke Deserves Better Than To Be Called A 'Project'

Tonight, on Married At First Sight, we'll finally find out the fate of the last couples: Tayah and Adam, and Morag and Luke, and Amy and Josh. In last night's episode, we were left with a cliffhanger, as the episode cut halfway through Amy and Josh's final vows. To be honest, it doesn't look like Josh is going to commit - but we could be surprised. And Tayah and Adam still seem to be the strongest couple, so it seems a no brainer that they'll want to stay together.
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

Everything You Need To Know About The Married At First Sight UK Reunion

Now that all the technical issues have been sorted at E4 HQ .. we can safely say the reunion episode of Married at First Sight UK will be airing tonight. It was just yesterday that Nikita was throwing a tantrum at the first dinner party and now we are at the final episode of the series.
TV SERIES
