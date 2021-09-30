MAFS Luke: 'I Found Out Morag Had Said I Wasn't What She Wanted While Watching The Show'
During lockdown three, for many of us, Married At First Sight Australia was the TV to get us through. Hundreds of thousands were completely captivated by the series, airing on E4, which saw strangers walk down the aisle and navigate married life in the weeks afterwards (with a lot of added drama). In fact, the import was so successful, it was announced shortly afterwards that the UK series would be revamped to give the Aus version a run for its money.graziadaily.co.uk
Comments / 0