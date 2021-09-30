CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Real estate transactions: Company inks Energy Corridor headquarters lease

By Katherine Feser
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAES Drilling Fluids, a provider of drilling fluids systems and products across the U.S., leased 27,614 square feet at 575 N. Dairy Ashford in west Houston’s Energy Corridor. The office will house the company’s headquarters and a state-of-the-art laboratory. Griff Bandy and Joe Bright of NAI Partners represented the tenant. Steve Rocher of CBRE represented the landlord. AES Drilling is a division of Canadian Energy Services.

