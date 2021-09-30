New nanomaterial for treatment of skin infections

As a Medical Spa and being part of a growing Beauty Industry, we recognize that there is a difference in how Men perceive this industry. Men who might have scoffed at the idea of any cosmetic procedures just a decade ago are now receiving treatments in record numbers. So what gives? Why are men joining women in wanting to persevere a youthful look? Many men have discovered that whether they are job-hunting, entering the dating scene or just trying to stay competitive in a world that places increasing emphasis on looking younger. Men are joining women in receiving help in having that youthful, younger looking skin.

