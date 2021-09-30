New nanomaterial for treatment of skin infections

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Researchers at the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the CAS (IOCB Prague) and the Technical University of Liberec in collaboration with researchers from the Institute of Microbiology of the CAS, the Department of Burns Medicine of the Third Faculty of Medicine at Charles University (Czech Republic), and P. J. Šafárik University in Košice (Slovakia) have developed a novel antibacterial material combining nonwoven nanotextile and unique compounds with antibacterial properties (Scientific Reports, "Novel lipophosphonoxin-loaded polycaprolactone electrospun nanofiber dressing reduces Staphylococcus aureus induced wound infection in mice").

WKRN News 2

New drug combo shows promise at stopping COVID infections, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Researchers from the Norwegian University of Technology and Science say a new drug combination is showing serious promise against COVID-19 in preliminary animal and cell culture tests. The mixture, a combination of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα), also adheres to all availability and efficacy requirements. More specifically, this new drug concoction appears capable of stopping […]
stonybrook.edu

Research Could Offer New Approach to Treating Infections

A research team led by David Thanassi, Zhang family professor and chair of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Renaissance School of Medicine, has used molecular biology and cryoelectron microscopy to successfully unravel the structure of bacterial appendages called P pili. These pili are deployed by uropathogenic strains of Escherichia coli bacteria that cause kidney infections. The structure of P pili has been elusive to scientists for many years. The finding, published in Nature Communications, is a key step in order to target P pili in the infection process.
vivareston.com

How Men Think About Skin Treatment

As a Medical Spa and being part of a growing Beauty Industry, we recognize that there is a difference in how Men perceive this industry. Men who might have scoffed at the idea of any cosmetic procedures just a decade ago are now receiving treatments in record numbers. So what gives? Why are men joining women in wanting to persevere a youthful look? Many men have discovered that whether they are job-hunting, entering the dating scene or just trying to stay competitive in a world that places increasing emphasis on looking younger. Men are joining women in receiving help in having that youthful, younger looking skin.
Phys.org

Researchers explain how nanomaterial aids antibody response

The researchers' original task was to figure out how certain polymer nanomaterials provided for a low-inflammatory immune response and yet were able to boost antibody production as part of a single dose of vaccine. Once they learned how these nanomaterials just 20 to 30 billionths of a meter in size...
nanowerk.com

New nanoparticle developed for intravenous cancer immunotherapy

(Nanowerk News) Cancer immunotherapy seeks to turn “cold” tumors into “hot” tumors––those that respond to immunotherapy––by awakening and enlisting the body’s own immune system. Unfortunately, few people benefit from the most common form of immunotherapy, called immune checkpoint inhibitors, and scientists are actively seeking new and safe molecules called agonists...
ScienceAlert

World-First Brain Implant Successfully Treats Resistant Depression in a Patient

Depression can be a frighteningly relentless condition. Luckily, researchers around the world are constantly working on new treatment options, such as a newly designed brain implant for resistant depression. Altogether, up to a third of people with depression don't respond or become resistant to treatment. No medication or therapy type seems to help. For those with such treatment-resistant depression, the future can look especially bleak.   This is what happened to Sarah, a 36-year-old woman who's had severe and treatment-resistant depression since she was a child. But a new proof-of-concept intervention has provided significant relief for Sarah, and could offer hope for many...
MedicalXpress

New portable device opens the way for at-home skin cancer treatment

A new prototype photodynamic therapy (PDT) device that can be used at home significantly reduces pain levels during treatment of basal cell carcinoma (BCC), while achieving efficacy comparable with a hospital stay. These findings come from a breakthrough pilot study, presented today at the 30th EADV Congress. The efficacy of...
MedicalXpress

New treatment for inflammatory bowel disease

Opioids are a class of substances that control sensations such as pain and emotions in animals. While plant-derived opioid narcotics such as morphine are the most well-recognized, other opioid molecules like endorphins can also be synthesized by the body or artificially developed in laboratories. Opioids exert their actions by binding to opioid receptors present on the surface of cells. While opioid receptors were earlier thought to be limited to the central nervous system (CNS), their recent discovery in other parts of the body has prompted questions about their effects in other parts of the body, including the immune system.
targetedonc.com

Skin Toxicity in Cancer Treatment: A Critical Part of Cancer Supportive Care

In contrast to the innovations in cancer treatments that help drive improved survival, there are far fewer innovations targeting toxicities and providing supportive care. Cancer death rates in the United States have been steadily declining despite a concurrent steady rise in cancer diagnoses.1 This is partly driven by innovations in cancer treatment that are providing many patients with prolonged survival. These innovations, however, have introduced new challenges for physicians in managing the toxicities of chronic cancer treatment. One significant toxicity associated with both chemotherapy and the newer targeted therapies is painful and debilitating skin rash.
AFP

'An amazing ride': study offers dengue treatment hope

Dengue affects tens of millions each year, producing the brutal symptoms that earned it the moniker "breakbone fever," but new research may have found the first-ever treatment for the virus. There is no doubt about the threat posed by the mosquito-borne dengue virus, which is estimated to infect at least 98 million people a year and is endemic in 128 countries worldwide.
KYW News Radio

Common sleep aid reduces kidney failure, Rutgers study finds

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A common sleep aid can do a lot more than give you a good night’s rest. Researchers at the Rutgers University Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy found that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure among patients taking the antibiotic vancomycin. Patients can contract infections while hospitalized, like...
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
Benzinga

Immunic, University Medical Center Goettingen Ink Licensing Pact For Combination Viral Infection Treatments

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) has executed an in-license agreement with the University Medical Center Goettingen covering the combination of DHODH inhibitors and nucleoside analogs to treat viral infections (COVID-19 and Influenza). The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Read Next: Immunic Stock Is Trading Lower After Equity Raise Of...
WTAJ

AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca, the drugmaker that developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines, has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of a first-of-a-kind antibody treatment to prevent the disease. The Anglo-Swedish company said Tuesday that the treatment, known as AZD7442, would be the first long-acting antibody combination to […]
