INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Community Health Network in Indianapolis says it is the only health system in the state to offer a cutting edge treatment called Neuravive, which uses ultrasound to alter tissue in the brain to relieve hand tremors. The procedure features no incisions or implants and is performed with the patient awake inside an MRI scanner. “In layman’s terms, we’re burning a tiny hole in the thalamus of the brain in a specific nucleus by using ultrasound…and that’s just the tremor center of the thalamus that we’re treating to make the tremor go away,” said Dr. Jill Donaldson, a neurosurgeon with Community.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO